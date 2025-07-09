Kasey Keller named Seattle's Seafair Torchlight Parade Grand Marshal

The Brief Former Seattle Sounders Goalkeeper Kasey Keller has been named as the 2025 Seafair Torchlight Parade Grand Marshal. Keller was in the United States Mens National Team squad for four World Cups, and played for the Sounders from 2009 until his retirement in 2011. The parade is on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. on the Seattle Waterfront, and is free to attend. Reserved seating can be purchased on the Seafair website.



Kasey Keller, Seattle Sounders legend and former goalkeeper, has been named as the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade.

Keller – a current ESPN soccer analyst – will lead this year's Seafair torchlight parade on July 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Local perspective:

Born in Olympia, Washington, Keller has showcased his impressive soccer career, with his name on the roster for the U.S. Mens National Team (USMNT) at four World Cups, and being the Seattle Sounders' first ever player signing as a Major League Soccer team. He represented the Rave Green in goal from the team's inaugural MLS season in 2009, until his retirement in 2011.

Keller's naming as the torchlight parade Grand Marshal comes just 345 days before the USMNT plays its second game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and 341 days before the first game on Seattle soil.

Keller's connection with Seafair dates back to 2009, when he had the opportunity to fly in a U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18E Super Hornet.

"It’s always an honor to help represent the city I love," said Keller in a statement. "From the Blue Angels to the hydroplanes to the Pirates, Seafair has been a staple of Seattle summers."

What you can do:

The torchlight parade is free to attend, and will be the first time in Seafair's 76-year history that the event will be held at the Seattle Waterfront.

Ticket options for reserved seating on the parade route are available on the Seafair website. Reserved seating opens at 5:30 p.m.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seafair website.

