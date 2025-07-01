WA tribal police warrants now enforceable by state authorities

The Brief A new Washington law allows state and tribal law enforcement agencies to certify tribal warrants as state warrants, facilitating arrests and returns to tribal lands. Tribes must comply with federal and state laws to achieve certification, ensuring transparency in criminal laws and procedures, and affirming defendants' rights. Non-certified tribes must submit extradition requests to state authorities, with a list of certified tribes available on the Attorney General’s Office website.



Washington state adopted a new law on Tuesday, allowing warrants issued by tribal police departments to be certified as state warrants.

This means that any warrant issued by tribal law enforcement will now be enforced by state authorities, following certification by the Attorney General's Office.

The state Legislature passed HB 1829, sponsored by Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, updating the Tribal Warrants Act enacted last year. The rule empowers law enforcement outside the state's tribal lands and reservations to arrest suspects subject to tribal court warrants.

Once arrested, they will be transferred to local superior courts for return to tribal lands.

What they're saying:

"This new law is an example of the collaborative work between the state, counties, and tribes to uphold justice and public safety," said Washington Attorney General Nick Brown. "Everyone’s cooperation has been invaluable to get this needed change in state law. This new legal process supports tribal sovereignty, empowers local law enforcement and courts, and will bring justice to tribes across the state."

Rep. Lekanoff says the Tribal Warrants Act strengthens government-to-government partnerships and upholds public safety.

"The Tribal Warrants Act is more than legislation — it is a promise that no matter where you live or who governs your community, you deserve justice, dignity, and protection," said Lekanoff. "This law strengthens the government-to-government partnerships that uphold our collective responsibility to protect all people across Washington State. This critical legislation strengthens our shared commitment to public safety, upholds the rights of victims, and ensures that no one is left behind when harm occurs."

Tribes seeking certification must comply with the federal Tribal Law and Order Act and state Tribal Warrants Act, providing documentation of criminal laws and procedures, affirming defendants' right to counsel, and ensuring tribal judges are licensed by the state bar.

Non-certified tribes must submit formal extradition requests to state authorities, which require judicial review for enforcement. A list of certified tribes will be available on the Attorney General’s Office website as the application process is completed.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Attorney General's Office.

