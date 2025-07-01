Seattle Sounders encore matches join local broadcast TV lineup

article

FOX 13 has expanded its historic regional media partnership with the Seattle Sounders FC, by bringing Sounders matches back to local broadcast TV.

Starting July 1, and throughout the MLS season, a Sounders match will air every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO ch. 22/cable 110). Each weekly telecast will be an encore presentation of the previous weekend’s Sounders match from MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

"After representing Seattle on the world stage during the FIFA Club World Cup, we know faithful Sounders fans are eager to continue watching their hometown team," said Jake Wiederrich, vice president and news director of FOX 13 and FOX 13+. "We are thrilled that the Sounders have a regular home again on FOX 13+ for these encore matches."

Live Seattle Sounders matches previously aired on FOX 13+ from 2014 to 2022. After that, Apple TV won the rights to all MLS matches and created MLS Season Pass. The annual subscription rate for MLS Season Pass is $99.

The first Sounders match on FOX 13+ will be Seattle’s 2-0 victory over Austin FC from Saturday, June 28.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: Cristian Roldan #7 of Seattle Sounders walks on the field during the first half of the match against the Austin FC at Lumen Field on June 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Sounders won 2-0.

