Danny Musovski scores twice, Snyder Brunell scores in debut as Seattle Sounders beat Galaxy 4-0

The Brief Danny Musovski scored twice for the Sounders – once in each half – to lead the Sounders to a 4-0 win over the Galaxy. Eighteen-year-old Snyder Burnell scored in the 85th minute in his debut appearance in the MLS with the Sounders. The Sounders are unbeaten (7-0-3) in their last 10 matches across all competitions after competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.



Danny Musovski scored a goal in each half and 18-year-old Snyder Brunell scored in his league debut as the Seattle Sounders cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Seattle grabbed the lead in the 25th minute on an own goal by defender Julián Aude.

The Sounders took a 2-0 lead in the 37th minute on Musovski's unassisted goal. He made it 3-0 in the 54th minute with another unassisted goal. Musovski has already scored a career-high eight times this season. He had five netters with Los Angeles FC as a rookie in 2020 and five for Real Salt Lake in 2023.

Brunell subbed in for Jesús Ferreira in the 73rd minute and scored in the 85th. Defender Álex Roldán notched his third assist of the season and the fourth of his career. Rookie Kalani Kossa-Rienzi collected his third assist.

Andrew Thomas finished with three saves for his first clean sheet in his seventh start of the season for Seattle. He had two shutouts in five starts last season.

Novak Micovic saved five shots for Los Angeles. He had three saves and Thomas wasn't tested in the first half.

Seattle is unbeaten in its last seven league matches at 4-0-3 and is on a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions after winning all three matches in Phase One of the Leagues Cup to advance.

The last time the two clubs squared off was in last season's Western Conference championship match — a 1-0 victory at home for the Galaxy on a goal in the 85th minute by Dejan Joveljić, who now plays for Sporting Kansas City.

Seattle leads the all-time series 15-11-14 in league play and 21-18-14 across all competitions.

The Sounders travel to play Minnesota United on Saturday. The Galaxy head to Florida to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

