Washington overcomes 20-point deficit to beat Maryland 24-20

The Brief The Huskies trailed Maryland 20-0 midway through the third quarter before rallying for a 24-20 victory on Saturday. Washington scored on four straight possessions after falling behind by 20 with 11:25 left in the third quarter. A 36-yard Grady Gross field goal, a 3-yard Denzel Boston touchdown catch, a 36-yard Dezman Roebuck touchdown catch, and a 1-yard Jonah Coleman touchdown run led the Huskies to their first road victory in the Big Ten.



Jonah Coleman scored on a 1-yard run with 3:21 remaining, capping Washington's furious rally from a 20-point third-quarter deficit as the Huskies edged Maryland 24-20 on Saturday.

The Huskies (4-1, 1-1) won on the road in Big Ten play for the first time since debuting in the league last season. It took a while for them to produce much of anything offensively, and Coleman finished with just 55 yards on 17 carries, but Washington scored touchdowns on each of its last three possessions, not counting the one the Huskies used to run out the clock at the end.

Maryland (4-1, 1-1) hadn't trailed all season before Coleman's touchdown, and it didn't look like the Terrapins would on this day either after freshman Malik Washington threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to AJ Szymanski for a 20-0 lead on the first possession of the second half.

The Huskies had to settle for a field goal after at the end of a 16-play drive, but after that, Maryland's offense had no response. The Terps seemed oddly uninterested in running the ball with a big lead, and they went three-and-out on their next two possessions.

Demond Williams Jr. threw touchdown passes of 3 yards to Denzel Boston and 34 yards to Dezmen Roebuck to make it 20-17. After one more Maryland punt, the Huskies drove 80 yards for the winning touchdown.

Maryland had one more chance on offense, but Jalil Farooq dropped a pass near the Washington 15, and the Terps turned the ball over on downs on the next play.

After an early interception led to a Maryland field goal, the Terps' Washington ran for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 10-0. The Terps led 13-0 at halftime.

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies could be second-guessed for not using Coleman more early, but once they started stopping Maryland on defense, they began to roll on offense. It's a big win after a cross-country trip.

Maryland: The Terps blew their big lead without any turnovers or major mistakes aside from Farooq's drop. The coaching staff failed to come up with plays that would help Maryland keep the ball a bit when the defense began to weaken.

Up next

Washington hosts Rutgers on Friday night. Maryland hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

