How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Maryland

The Washington Huskies face another tough matchup this week, hitting the road to take on the undefeated Maryland Terrapins.

The Huskies are looking for their first win against a Big Ten opponent this season, coming off a 24-6 loss against the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) is tackled by Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) and Arvell Reese (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

What time is the UW-Maryland game?

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the UW-Maryland game?

Washington will make its first-ever trip to face Maryland at SECU Stadium.

What channel is the UW-Maryland game?

The UW-Maryland game will air on the Big Ten Network, with Guy Haberman, Jake Butt and Brooke Fletcher on the call. Here is more information on how to watch it online.

How do I listen to the UW-Maryland game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

The Washington football team has a 3-1 record, after Ohio State snapped the Huskies' 22-game home winning streak. Their offense has been highly productive, with running back Jonah Coleman leading the nation in points per game and touchdowns, while quarterback Demond Williams Jr. ranks among the top in completion percentage and passing efficiency. The Huskies have also shown significant improvement in special teams and depth, featuring a young roster that has already surpassed last year's punt return yardage.

Following the trip east, the Huskies return to Seattle to face Rutgers in a Friday night game on Oct. 10.

