Pierce County, WA shelter hosting fee-waived cat adoption events this weekend

The Brief Due to limited space from ongoing construction, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting fee-waived cat adoption events on October 11 and 12 to find homes for their full kennels of cats and kittens. To creatively work around their capacity issues, the shelter is partnering with three Pierce County businesses to bring adoptable animals directly to the community via their veterinary vehicle, S.P.O.T. All adoptions include a wellness exam, initial vaccines, microchip, and spay/neuter surgery, making it an excellent opportunity to help the high-intake shelter reduce its animal population.



Space at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has been limited during ongoing construction, so the shelter is hosting fee-waived cat adoption events this weekend.

What we know:

On Oct. 11 and 12, the shelter will be at three businesses in PIerce County to help find forever homes for dozens of cats and kittens.

The organization, which is the state’s highest-intake open-admission shelter, reported its kennels were full and foster homes were at capacity.

"While our adoption lobby, the space where families are formed, is under construction and our capacity is limited, we’re getting creative by partnering with local pet-loving businesses to bring the joy of cat adoption directly to our community," says Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. "This allows us to connect with people where they live, shop, and gather, and to help more cats find loving homes along the way. We’re looking forward to sending S.P.O.T. back to the shelter empty after each event this weekend."

The events are happening at:

Rosewood Café, 3323 N 26th St., Tacoma, WA 98407 on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Rock the Dock Pub & Grill, 535 Dock St #118, Tacoma, WA 98402 on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 3-6 p.m.

Old Growth Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Clinic, 1706 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 on Sunday, Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The shelter will utilize S.P.O.T., the Humane Society’s veterinary vehicle, to transport adoptable animals directly to the community.

There are 128 cats and kittens in the shelter, plus 378 in foster homes. Available cats and kittens can be viewed on the organization’s website.

The fee-waved adoption includes a wellness exam by shelter staff, initial vaccines, microchip with national registration, spay or neuter surgery and a starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (while supplies last).

