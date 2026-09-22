Seattle weather: Morning clouds to afternoon sun on first day of fall

The Brief Tuesday marks the first day of fall, with morning clouds and light showers giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s across much of western Washington, near or slightly below average. Widespread rain and cooler weather return Thursday into Friday, with possible high-elevation snow in the Cascades.



Onshore flow and upper level troughing will keep morning clouds starting each day with afternoon sunshine. Highs will be a little cooler than normal this week also. Tuesday is the first day of fall, making it the autumnal equinox, bringing us equal day and night.

Onshore flow and upper level troughing will keep morning clouds to start each day.

What's next:

A weak system moving through Monday night into early Tuesday will bring a few spots of patchy drizzle or light showers into the morning hours. Skies will clear into the afternoon, bringing more sunshine and mild temperatures.

A weak system moving through Monday into early Tuesday will bring a few spots of patchy drizzle or light showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be around the seasonal average Tuesday, with some spots a little cooler, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be warmer east of the cascades, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. The coast will remain cooler in the mid to low 60s.

Temperatures will be around seasonal average Tuesday, with some spots a little cooler.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday will be similar with morning clouds and early sprinkles, with a few more afternoon clouds. Our next frontal system will move through later Thursday into Friday, bringing the return of widespread showers and cooler temperatures. We could also see our first round of high elevation snow along the cascade crest. A few morning showers on Saturday, but we will see drier conditions from the afternoon into the rest of the weekend.

Wednesday will be similar with more morning clouds and early sprinkles.

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