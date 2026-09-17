Seattle mayor announces executive order on emergency management following Bite of Seattle shooting

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced Executive Order 2026-07 on Thursday to overhaul the city’s emergency management, alert systems and community response frameworks. The announcement came a day after Seattle police released text messages explaining a five-hour public update delay following the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting, as well as broader concerns over climate disasters and World Cup hosting lessons. Under the order, city departments must update hazard and operational plans by the end of 2027 to stay eligible for FEMA funds, citing data that every $1 spent on preparedness saves $5 to $15 in recovery costs.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced Executive Order 2026-07 on Thursday, mandating comprehensive updates to the city’s emergency management frameworks, employee training and community disaster response plans.

The announcement comes after Seattle police released text messages detailing the internal communications between police leadership during the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting, explaining the five-hour delay in public safety updates.

The order is a response to the escalating climate-related disasters, lessons learned from hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and unpredictable federal disaster funding. According to the order, studies show that every $1 invested in disaster preparedness saves between $5 and $15 in eventual recovery costs.

Executive order on emergency management

What we know:

Executive Order 2026-07 establishes clear mandates across city departments to bolster Seattle's preparedness for earthquakes, extreme weather, and other major emergencies.

The order directs the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to lead an interdepartmental team alongside the police, fire, transportation, human resources, and utility departments. Key operational requirements include:

Department Accountability: All city departments must update their Continuity of Operations Plans and Hazard Mitigation Plans by the end of 2027 to remain eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery funds.

Exercises & Simulations: OEM will conduct at least two citywide tabletop exercises and one functional emergency operations center exercise annually, alongside exploring full-scale resource deployment simulations.

Alert System Upgrades: The AlertSeattle Operating Board will establish standardized operating procedures for public alerts and execute an annual system-wide test and public opt-in campaign.

Emergency Staffing: The Mayor’s Office, in coordination with labor groups, will finalize an Emergency Auxiliary Staffing Plan to govern how city employees are redirected and compensated when staffing emergency shelters or family assistance centers.

What they're saying:

The executive order highlights the fiscal and operational necessity of proactive planning following an independent consultant assessment of Seattle's response framework conducted in 2025.

"Investments in disaster preparedness yield significant returns, estimated at $1 in preparedness saves between $5 and $15 in recovery," the order states, emphasizing the need to build capacity across "preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery."

Local perspective:

For residents, the executive order places a heavy emphasis on localized, equitable disaster training. OEM is instructed to coordinate with community organizations, including the Seattle Emergency Hubs, the American Red Cross and the Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service.

Specific neighborhood initiatives include:

Tsunami Preparedness: A targeted outreach campaign for waterfront businesses and residents, which includes installing official tsunami evacuation route signs in coordination with the Seattle Department of Transportation.

In-Language Education: Expanding Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training with in-language instruction through the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs and the Department of Neighborhoods.

Youth Integration: Exploring curriculum partnerships with Seattle Public Schools and the Department of Education and Early Learning to teach emergency skills in classrooms.

What's next:

City departments will immediately begin forming the interdepartmental teams outlined in the order. Within six months, the training team must establish advanced National Incident Management System (NIMS) certification standards for designated emergency personnel. City departments have until the end of the 2027 calendar year to complete all mandated emergency plan updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Seattle Executive Order 2026-07 (Emergency Readiness).

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