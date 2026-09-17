Black bear attack injures man, child near Bellingham, WA

The Brief A man and a child were injured in a black bear attack on a property near Bellingham last Sunday and were treated at a local hospital. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively searching for the bear, marking the second reported encounter in Whatcom County in less than a month. Wildlife officials advise residents to stay calm, avoid running, and make their presence known if they encounter a bear.



Two people, including a child, are hurt after they were attacked by a black bear in Whatcom County last Sunday.

Man and child injured after bear encounter in Whatcom County, WA

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says it happened Sunday night on a property outside of Bellingham, Washington. A man and a child sustained injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The department says it is still searching for the bear involved in this encounter.

This week's encounter is the second incident in less than a month in Whatcom County. Back on Aug. 15, a woman encountered a black bear on a trail near Lake Whatcom. Fish and Wildlife were never able to locate that bear in the incident.

What to do if you come in contact with a black bear

Wildlife officials say bears generally avoid people, but they are naturally curious animals. Here's what to do if a bear walks toward you:

Identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head and speak in a low voice.

Back away and avoid direct eye contact.

Do NOT run from a bear.

WDFW recommends making noise and leashing pets while hiking, be aware of your surroundings to not accidentally startle a bear.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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