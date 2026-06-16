The Brief Two men were injured after a bear attack on a trail at Mount Si. Mount Si trails have been closed while wildlife officials search for the bear. The victims both suffered minor injuries, and only one of them was actually attacked by the bear.



Two people were injured after a bear attack on a trail at Mount Si, officials say.

What we know:

A man called 911 to report he was being chased by a bear around noon on Tuesday. Several others heard him screaming as he ran into the woods, prompting additional 911 calls.

First responders gather near the Mt. Si trailhead after a bear attack on June 16, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

First responders confirmed the man was attacked by a bear on the trail. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The man was with a group of people when the bear attacked, and another man twisted his ankle while running away. He was not attacked by the bear.

It's believed the bear became aggressive because she was protecting her cubs, which were sighted in the area. Officials say bear attacks are very uncommon in the Snoqualmie region.

Mount Si trails are currently closed as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife attempts to locate the bear.

The public is asked to avoid the area near the Mt. Si trailhead as crews respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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