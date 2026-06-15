Seattle’s hottest day of the year comes with warnings

The Brief Rising temperatures have led to an uptick in heat-induced illnesses and multiple weekend water emergencies, including a fatal drowning at Lake Sammamish State Park and a four-person rescue on the Stillaguamish River. Emergency personnel warn that despite hot air temperatures, regional waterways remain dangerously cold and pose hidden risks like cold-water shock to crowds seeking relief at beaches and parks. Officials advise practicing strict safety measures to minimize recreation risks, including always wearing a properly fitted life jacket and staying alert for fast-moving water and submerged hazards.



Local officials are urging caution as rising temperatures prompt Western Washington residents to seek relief at local beaches, parks, and rivers.

The warnings follow multiple weekend water emergencies, including a drowning at Lake Sammamish State Park that resulted in a death, and a swift-water rescue operation on the Stillaguamish River.

Weekend drowning and water rescues

While warmer weather has drawn large crowds to local waterways, emergency personnel emphasize that hidden dangers remain beneath the surface. On Sunday, Eastside Fire and Rescue reported that a teenager drowned at Lake Sammamish State Park. On the same weekend, emergency response crews had to rescue four people from the waters of the Stillaguamish River.

First responders emphasize that regional water temperatures remain dangerously low despite the high ambient air temperatures.

"A number of the rivers, lakes, and streams, the water is still extremely cold and can pose a risk to people trying to get relief from the heat," said Kenneth Neafcy, Operations Program Manager for the city of Seattle Officer of Emergency Management.

Folks enjoy the beach at Golden Gardens on a record-hot Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heat-related medical emergencies on the rise

The high temperatures have also led to an uptick in heat-induced illnesses inland. According to Seattle Fire, crews responded to seven heat-related medical emergencies as of Monday afternoon.

"Those symptoms include heat exhaustion and heat stroke," David Cuerpo of Seattle Fire said, noting that fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities resulted from those specific calls.

Meanwhile, representatives from Harborview Medical Center reported Monday afternoon that their facility had not yet treated any patients for heat-related illnesses.

Residents seek relief at local parks

The surge in regional temperatures turned typical weekdays into bustling beach days. At Golden Gardens Park in Ballard, crowds gathered on Monday to swim and play volleyball.

Michael Kamin brought his students to the beach to celebrate the end of the school year, noting that his team took proactive measures to handle the heat.

"We brought extra waters, communicated with families to bring sunscreen and water, and got a shelter with a little bit of shade," Kamin said.

In Seattle’s Central District, families sought alternative ways to cool off without entering deep open water. Residents crowded the spray pad at Pratt Playground, including Fred Wiley and his young daughter, who visited for an end-of-the-year field trip.

"I got my water, she got her fan," Wiley said.

Recommended safety protocols for water recreation

To minimize the risk of accidental drowning and cold-water shock, emergency officials advise everyone to practice strict safety measures before heading onto the water.

Public safety recommendations include:

Always wear a properly fitted life jacket.

Stay consistently alert for hidden hazards beneath the water surface.

Never underestimate the force and speed of moving water.

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