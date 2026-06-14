Scorching weather in Seattle for city's first World Cup match

A strengthening ridge of high pressure brought widespread sunshine and much warmer temperatures across western Washington today. Afternoon highs climbed into the 80s and low 90s for many communities as the region continued its transition into the hottest stretch of weather so far this year.

Weather alerts are now in effect as dangerous heat develops Sunday and Monday. Heat Advisories cover much of Western Washington and Western Oregon through Tuesday morning, while a widespread moderate risk and isolated major risk for heat-related illnesses is expected. The hottest locations in Southwest Washington could reach the mid to upper 90s.

Seattle weather requires extra precautions including hydration, shade, and frequent cooling breaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Anyone spending extended time outdoors should take precautions. Drink plenty of water, seek shade whenever possible, take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and check on vulnerable neighbors, friends, and family members.

Those without access to air conditioning will likely experience the greatest impacts, especially as overnight temperatures remain elevated in the mid-60s and provide little relief from the heat. Remember to never leave children, adults, or pets inside vehicles, even for a short period of time.

The heat will coincide with Seattle’s first-ever FIFA World Cup match on Monday as Belgium faces Egypt at noon. Fans heading to the stadium should stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, plan for extra shade breaks, and verify which water bottles are permitted before arriving.

Seattle weather means arriving prepared with water, sun protection, and a plan to stay cool. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Washington fire danger during mini heat wave

Elevated fire danger will also continue through the heat event. Dry conditions, low humidity, and warmer temperatures will increase the risk of fire spread. Avoid activities that could spark a fire and follow any local burn restrictions.

Tomorrow will bring partly-to-mostly sunny skies and another very warm day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s for many locations. Heat-related impacts and fire danger will remain concerns throughout the day.

Seattle weather begins cooling Tuesday as highs return to the 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A cooling trend will begin Tuesday as temperatures fall back into the 70s. Seasonal weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with comfortable afternoons and sunshine continuing.

What's next:

Temperatures will warm again by Friday, Juneteenth, when Team USA takes on Australia in Seattle. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. By next Saturday, temperatures should ease back into the upper 70s with pleasant summer conditions continuing across the region.

Seattle weather cools back into the 70s by midweek before warming to the low 80s again for Friday’s World Cup match and Juneteenth. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Center

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