10 years later: Japanese chain restaurant Benihana returns to Seattle

The Brief Japanese teppanyaki restaurant Benihana is returning to Seattle. It will take over a space at Lake Union Piers. An official opening date has not been announced.



Japanese restaurant chain Benihana is returning to Seattle after a 10-year hiatus.

The teppanyaki chain will take over a nearly 9000 square foot vacancy at Lake Union Piers, and will become the chain's flagship location, according to Manny Hilario, Chief Executive Officer of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

What we know:

Benihana returns to Seattle for the first time since its downtown location rebranded in 2016. The former Benihana space was rebranded as Hamanasu, and continued to serve teppanyaki and other Japanese cuisines, but shut down for good in 2019.

Benihana restaurant (Manhattan, New York) (Leonard J. DeFrancisci)

The hibachi restaurant will slot into an open space in the newly redeveloped Lake Union Piers at 901 Fairview Ave N.

The space was originally intended to be filled by Kona Grill — also owned by The ONE Group — but was switched to Benihana due to better revenue potential, according to Hilario in a 2025 financial earnings call.

Benihana will join restaurants Daniel's Broiler and The Cove at Lake Union Piers.

Benihana was acquired by The ONE Group in 2024, joining restaurant brands STK Steakhouse, Kona Grill, Bao Yum, Samurai and Ra Sushi.

What we don't know:

An official opening date has not been released.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Military plane crash sparks wildfire in Yakima County

Deadly Bellevue, WA motorcycle crash causes miles-long traffic backup

'Buy Black Card' aims to inject life into Black-owned businesses

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Oliver Tree dies: Singer, producer killed in helicopter crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.