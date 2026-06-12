Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief Hundreds of thousands of visitors will be traveling through Seattle this summer for FIFA World Cup 2026. Boost your itinerary with visits to popular sights, museums and trailheads. Here is a visitors guide to a busy summer in Seattle.



Visiting Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026 or simply looking for a summer getaway? Keep reading for the ultimate guide to activities, food, the outdoors and more in the Emerald City.

Seattle sights to see

Seattle is home to iconic landmarks. Whether you are visiting for just a day, or staying for over a week, here are some sights to boost your itinerary.

Space Needle

Originally built for the 1962 World's Fair, the 605-foot Space Needle towers over Downtown Seattle. Located in Seattle Center, take a ride to the top to see stunning views of the city, water and mountains.

Grab a drink at The Revolving Bar, and see the city from above on the world's first and only revolving glass floor. Purchase your timed-entry ticket in advance here.

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Pike Place Market

Home to hundreds of small businesses, shops and stalls, satisfy your appetite at Pike Place Market. Watch fish fly through the air at the Pike Place Fish Market, or visit the original Starbucks storefront.

Fremont Troll

Meet the Fremont Troll, the giant sculpture nestled under the North End of the Aurora Bridge. Have your camera ready when visiting the interactive public art installation, and pose next to the troll grasping a real Volkswagen Beetle as if it had plucked it off the bridge above.

Bainbridge Island ferry

Explore the islands outside Seattle and ride the ferry to Bainbridge Island. Channel your inner "McDreamy" as you cross the Puget Sound during this quick and scenic 30-minute ride. Browse various shops and bakeries in Winslow, or take a walk through the many parks the island has to offer. People aged 18 and under are able to ride free.

Seattle Waterfront

Take a stroll along the Seattle Waterfront. Start at the Olympic Sculpture Park, take a pit stop at the Aquarium on Piers 59 and 60, ride Seattle's Great Wheel on Pier 57, and finish up at Pioneer Square just south of Pier 50.

View of the Seattle Waterfront from the Pike Place Market in Seattle. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Museums in the Seattle area

Looking for an indoor activity? Seattle is home to several museums and art galleries that offer the perfect escape from the busy city streets.

Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum

See the fabulous artwork of Tacoma, Washington native, Dale Chihuly. At the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum, visitors can see the glasshouse, garden and galleries – all filled with Chihuly's colorful glasswork and drawings. Purchase your ticket in advance here.

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Museum of Pop Culture

Experience over a dozen exhibits at the Museum of Pop Culture. Nerd out in the Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction exhibit, or celebrate 50 seasons of the Seattle Mariners at the featured artifact exhibit.

Purchase your tickets here. WA residents can save 15% on admission with a valid form of ID.

Museum of Flight

Located south of Seattle in Tukwila, Washington, is the Museum of Flight. Great for the whole family, climb into the cockpits of planes or see pieces of history from the Space Race to the Moon. Admission is free on the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m.

Seattle Art Museum

Browse over 25,000 works of art at the Seattle Art Museum. From Claude Monet to Native American art and artifacts, SAM's wide collection of works will be sure to keep you busy for hours. Admission is free on the first Thursday of every month.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 15: Fans cheer during Game Three of the American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (P Expand

Sports teams, activities in Seattle

Home to legendary sports culture and the reigning Super Bowl LX champions, Seattle is a paradise for fans. Get in on the action with these game-day activities.

Seattle Mariners game

Going to an afternoon World Cup 2026 game at Seattle Stadium and need something to do after the full-time whistle? Hop next door to T-Mobile Park and catch a Seattle Mariners game.

Attend World Cup Night on June 16 and take home a Mariners-themed World Cup Night T-shirt with purchase of a special ticket, or score value seats at a Mariners Value Game. Find a full list of promotions and single-game tickets here.

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Seattle Storm game

The WNBA is in full swing. Catch the Seattle Storm in action at Climate Pledge Arena. This June, the Storm have a three-game home stand, hosting the Dallas Wings, New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream. See the full schedule and ticket options here.

Attend a FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party

Didn't snag a ticket or want to watch a game not held at Seattle Stadium? Swing by a World Cup watch party at locations across the city. Watch all the action at Victory Hall, Seattle Center, Pacific Place, Westlake Park and more. See a full list of watch party locations here.

Music and entertainment around Puget Sound region

Seattle's stage is set for everything from classical music and famous television settings, to upscale jazz spots. Discover our favorite entertainment destinations.

Seattle Symphony

Attend a concert at Benaroya Hall and listen to the Seattle Symphony. This summer, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Top Gun: Maverick and How to Train Your Dragon will all be shown in Concert, performed by the Seattle Symphony. Find the full list of events here.

Seattle sights on the big screen

Visit the landmarks of iconic shows filmed in Seattle. Stop by Gasworks Park and the Paramount Theatre as seen in the 1999 rom-com '10 Things I Hate About You,' or take in the Seattle skyline at Kerry Park, where the interns of Grey's Anatomy would visit.

Jazz Alley

Enjoy dinner and a show at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Downtown Seattle. The award-winning jazz club hosts musicians from around the world, providing quality live music and entertainment to accompany your dinner. Reservations are recommended but not required. Here is the full calendar.

Things to do outside in western Washington

It wouldn't be a visit to Seattle without an outdoor adventure. Whether you want to relax by the water or hike through the trees, check out our favorite ways to get outside.

Rattlesnake Ledge

Just 30 miles outside Downtown Seattle is Rattlesnake Ledge. The 4-mile round-trip hike is well maintained and great for beginners, and rewards hikers with mountain views once they reach the top. There is no parking pass or entry fee required. Find the full hike details here.

Seattle summertime paddle boarding on Lake Union

Kayak or paddle board on Lake Union

Spend some time out on Lake Union and soak up the summer sun. Rent a kayak or a stand-up paddle board, or take a class at the Northwest Outdoor Center, .

Discovery Park

Want beautiful views of the Cascades and Olympic mountain ranges, without the extra drive? Discovery Park is Seattle's largest park, featuring beaches, forest trails, scenic viewpoints and more across 560 acres of land. Discovery Park is a City of Seattle park and does not require an entry fee or parking pass.

Alki Beach Park

Have a beach day at Alki Beach Park in West Seattle. The long beach strip is a great place for a picnic, sunbathing or volleyball. Visiting during low tide? Keep walking south-west until you hit Charles Richey Sr Viewpoint, and explore what has washed up in the tide pools.

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Foodie ideas in Seattle

After you have finished exploring the Emerald City, reward yourself with some of the city's best food and drink. Here is your guide to some of Seattle's top spots.

Ivar's — Multiple Locations

Dig into a Pacific Northwest classic at one of Ivar's 20+ locations across the state. With three full-service waterfront restaurants — Ivar's Acres of Clams, Ivar's Salmon House and Ivar's Mukilteo Landing — and 18 fast casual Seafood Bars, there are plenty of options to try its award-winning fish and chips and chowder.

Seattle Dog — Stadium District

It is almost impossible to miss the smells wafting from the hot dog stands that line the road leading to and from Seattle Stadium. Hot dog vendors on Occidental Avenue serve some of the best Seattle dogs in the city. Topped with cream cheese and caramelized onions, the city's regional dog often gets weird looks, but don't yuck our yum until you taste it. Try them at stands like SoDo Grill, Al's Gourmet Sausage and Seattle Sausage.

The Pink Door — Pike Place Market

Looking for a higher-end date night dinner spot? Dine at The Pink Door for some of the best Italian food in the city. Tucked away in Pike Place Market's Post Alley, pick from a variety of farm-to-table dishes while listening to live music on select evenings. Reservations are recommended as walk-ins are limited.

Maneki Restaurant — International District

Seattle's oldest Japanese restaurant has been serving customers comfort classics since 1904. Its extensive menu features dozens of appetizers, rice bowls, sushi options, grilled fish, teriyaki and sampler boxes. The restaurant keeps things traditional, and the only way to make a reservation is by texting the store directly at 503-662-2814.

Seattle skyline and Space Needle featured at dusk and sunset. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

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