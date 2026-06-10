Seattle Mariners place Matt Brash on injured list with lat strain

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The Brief For the second time this season, the Mariners have placed right-handed reliever Matt Brash on the injured list due to an issue with his right lat muscle. The Mariners placed Brash on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday due to a right lat strain. He previously missed 18 games to the injured list in May due to right lat inflammation. Seattle also activated utility-man Miles Mastrobuoni from the injured list and called-up right-handed pitcher Domingo González from Triple-A Tacoma. Infielder Ryan Bliss was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma and right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta was designated for assignment.



For the second time this season, the Seattle Mariners have placed right-handed reliever Matt Brash on the injured list due to an issue with his right lat muscle.

The Mariners placed Brash on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday due to a right lat strain. He previously missed 18 games to the injured list in May due to right lat inflammation. Brash made six appearances for Seattle since returning to the roster, throwing 5 ⅓ innings with one run allowed on five hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.

The move is retroactive to June 9, which makes Brash eligible to return beginning on June 24.

The move was part of a handful of moves made by the team ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Mariners also activated utility-man Miles Mastrobuoni from the 60-day injured list, and called-up right-handed reliever Domingo González from Triple-A Tacoma. Infielder Ryan Bliss was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, and right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta was designated for assignment.

Mastrobuoni was in the starting lineup for the Mariners on Wednesday night in Baltimore after missing the first two months of the season due to a right calf strain. Mastrobuoni sustained the injury playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Mastrobuoni appeared in 76 games with Seattle in 2025, batting .250 with four doubles, a home run, and 12 RBI with six stolen bases and 17 walks while playing four defensive positions (third base, second base, left field, right field). He made 15 rehab appearances between the Rainiers and the ACL Mariners in Arizona, batting .178 with two doubles, a triple, and a home run.

González made his MLB debut with the Mariners in May, appearing in four games with Seattle before being sent back to Tacoma. González threw 5 ⅔ scoreless innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.

Bliss made two appearances in the last week for Seattle with J.P. Crawford on the injured list and Colt Emerson sidelined with back spasms.

Zulueta has not pitched for the Mariners, but appeared in 22 games from Tacoma, going 2-3 with a 5.75 ERA with 16 walks and 21 strikeouts in 20 ⅓ innings pitched.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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