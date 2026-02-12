14K Seattle Public Schools students skipped class during Super Bowl parade

The Brief According to school officials, 14,481 Seattle Public Schools students recorded full-day absences during Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade, a figure roughly three times higher than a typical school day. The surge in "Lombardi illness" occurred despite an email from SPS Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta warning families that parade attendance would be marked as an unexcused absence. During a SPS board meeting Wednesday, new Superintendent Ben Shuldiner acknowledged the choice families made to celebrate but defended the decision to keep schools open to provide stability and essential services for the district's 50,000 students.



While the 12s were out in full force to celebrate the Seahawks’ Super Bowl 2026 victory, the victory lap came with a significant side effect for local classrooms.

Following the massive celebration Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools reported 14,481 students recorded full-day absences on Feb. 11. According to district data released Thursday, that number is approximately three times higher than the student absences seen on a typical school day.

The pre-parade warning from SPS

The backstory:

The surge in absences came despite a direct appeal from the district.

In an email sent to families on Feb. 9, Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta emphasized that keeping schools open was vital for "maintaining stability, safety, and continuity."

"For many families, schools provide not only learning, but also meals, transportation, specialized services, and trusted routines," Podesta wrote, explicitly stating that parade attendance would not be considered an excused absence.

Head coach Mike McDonald of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with fans during the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX victory celebration and parade at Lumen Field on February 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SPS superintendent acknowledges ‘unusual day’

What they're saying:

The attendance spike was a topic during the SPS board meeting held the evening of the parade.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner, who officially began his tenure on Feb. 2, acknowledged the reality of families choosing the "once-in-a-lifetime" experience over the classroom.

"Did some families take their kids to march? Absolutely. To go watch the wonderful Seattle Seahawks, your world champions," Shuldiner told the board Wednesday. "But what we always do is put our 50,000 students front and center. They deserve to have school, and our families deserve to have their kids in school."

Central office staff, including Shuldiner, were deployed to school buildings to provide support, as the district also managed a spike in staff absences alongside the 29% of students who were missing from their desks.

Information in this story came from Seattle Public Schools and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

