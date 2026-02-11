Seattle Seahawks take to streets for parade to celebrate Super Bowl triumph

article

The Brief With a Lombardi Trophy in hand, the Seahawks let loose on Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl triumph through the streets of Seattle. The Seahawks celebrated their second NFL championship in front of 50,000 fans at Lumen Field before heading out for a parade down 4th avenue through downtown Seattle. For a team that preferred to let its play on the field do most of the talking this season, this was a chance to gloat a wee bit, and they didn't let it go to waste.



"We had one goal, and that was to bring this home. And that's what we did. To the best fans in the world, this for y'all!" receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said.

Quarterback Sam Darnold expressed his gratitude for the support shown to him by Jody Allen, general manager John Schneider and those that put him in this position in Seattle.

"I've talked a lot this last week about belief. A lot of people didn't believe in me, but it didn't matter, because the ones that are close believed in me, including y'all. I appreciate y'all so much!" Darnold said.

And while Darnold wasn't going to use the platform to rub the triumph into the faces of those who had criticized his ability in the past, linebacker Ernest Jones IV was again ready to take up arms for his quarterback.

Adorned with a custom-designed shirt with Darnold on the front raising a middle finger, Jones repeated his defense of Darnold from earlier in the season.

"If you got anything to say about my quarterback, if you got anything to say about my defense, if you got anything to say about our O-line, and you got anything to say about the city of Seattle... I got two words for you... F--- you!

"We here to stay, and we ain't going nowhere!"

Jones famously backed Darnold with a verbal defense after Darnold threw four interceptions in Seattle's 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in November. Darnold took the blame for the loss before Jones went to bat for him.

Tight end A.J. Barner, defensive tackle Leonard Williams and more took the microphone. Barner went first, echoing head coach Mike Macdonald's statement from after the NFC championship victory.

"I love this city!" Barner yelled. "And I got a few things for y'all... "First, we did not care! Second, we still don't care! One more, third, the Super Bowl Hawks live here! God bless. Go Seahawks. We love you, Seattle!"

While Williams is under contract beyond this season, he just completed his 11th season in the NFL. It's not a wild thought that he could call it a career after winning a championship, but he emphatically stated he'll be back next season.

"We're not done! We're coming back next year. I'm not f--king leaving!" he said.

Schneider treated the occasion like a gigantic wedding toast, passing his thanks along and paying tribute to those they lost this year. Schneider said he lost his day in October, and several players lost loved ones this season too.

"I lost my father the day after the Houston game this year. Ernest lost his father, Jake Bobo lost his father, Drew Lock lost his father, Charles Cross lost his father, T.B. (Tyrone Broden) lost his brother. It's real… angels, faith, watching over us. I know my father's been watching over us the whole time. We've only lost one game since my father passed. With those angels, we know that Paul Allen has watched over us. To Paul Allen!

Schneider then turned to team chair Jody Allen to salute her as it may be her last season leading the franchise before a possible sale of the franchise.

"And Jody, Paul would be so proud of you, the way you've led this organization and allowed us to be where we are. To Jody Allen! Let's go!" Schneider said.

Schneider also saluted Macdonald and Super Bowl MVP Ken Walker III

"Mike Macdonald came into our lives and he pretty much crushed it," Schneider said.

"To Ken Walker being the MVP! Let's go! He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago, it was really weird," Schneider deadpanned before leading chants of "MVP! MVP!" throughout Lumen Field.

Team broadcaster Steve Raible introduced Macdonald by saying he should have been the NFL coach of the year.

Macdonald grabbed the Lombardi Trophy and held it aloft, saying, "I think we'll take this trophy instead!"

Eventually, Yakima native and wide receiver Cooper Kupp sent the team off for their parade with one last message for the fans.

"These guys here, we embrace a style that nobody wants to play," he said. "But you guys made us a stadium that no one wants to come to. But even more, you took over every stadium that we went to this year and made it ours. Thank you so much. You guys are incredible. Best fan base in the world. Thank you!"

