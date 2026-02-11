Clean up crews find abandoned couches after Seahawks Super Bowl parade

The Brief Cleanup crews worked into the night Wednesday after about 1 million fans filled downtown for the Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade. City teams collected trash, bottles and even abandoned couches, focusing on the parade route and surrounding neighborhoods. Officials reported no major incidents or arrests during the celebration as crews wrapped up efforts before the next major event.



With the celebration over, clean-up continued late Wednesday following the big Seahawks Super Bowl parade.

Clean City crews were in Phase 3 of cleanup plans by around 6 p.m., and some were scheduled to be on the clock until about midnight, targeting final areas that need attention following the parade.

"Right now, crews are kind of mimicking the foot traffic they saw and now that they’re done their cleaning on the actual parade route they will fan out," said John Steies, Interim Director of the Clean City Division for Seattle Public Utilities.

He said late night crews were planning to target areas of the downtown core, Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill before they end their shifts at midnight.

While SDOT leads the parade cleaning efforts in the streets, the Downtown Seattle Association and the SPU Clean City team make sure the sidewalks and other areas are picked up and waste cans emptied.

"It’s kind of a surge effort to make sure we are getting this cleaning done today, and it’s contained," Steies said.

Most of the trash pickup included bottles and food wrappers, but some crews did find some unusual items, including whole couches, dragged outside onto the sidewalk for people to sit on while watching the parade, then abandoned.

"They did pick up a couple of couches on the parade route that folks must have just wanted to sit on during the event and were happy to get rid of afterward," Steies said.

As far as any arrests, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said that there were no major incidents and no arrests.

"We had roughly a million people flood the streets of downtown Seattle to celebrate our Seahawks and one thing that I’m super excited about and happy to hear is that the police reported no major incidents. It was a peaceful and joyful celebration," said Leesa Manion, King County Prosecuting Attorney.

John says the city did find litter cans disturbed at 4th and Bell, but their crews had no major incidents either.

With Super Bowl 60 in the books, SPU says they'll be prepping for the next big event.

"This coming summer, SPU is leading the interdepartmental team to clean for the World Cup," Steies said.

