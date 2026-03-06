'Only exhibit of its kind' coming to Tacoma, WA with Museum of Glass expansion

The Tacoma community is set to get a large new art space with the expansion of the Museum of Glass. Once completed, a spokesperson for the museum says it will host an exhibit unlike any other in the United States.

The museum currently boasts the largest and most active glass studio on the West Coast. Beginning this year, a new construction project will expand the artistic offerings for Puget Sound communities.

In the second quarter of 2026, representatives with the museum say a capital renovation project will kick off, the first of its kind for the organization.

[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Grabbed a quick shot after sailing on Wednesday night. Museum of Glass and Saint Joseph's Hospital, with a UW Tacoma Building. Expand

What they're saying:

"This capital investment builds on what makes Museum of Glass distinctive and relevant, ensuring it remains an inspiring resource for the city of Tacoma, the Pacific Northwest, and audiences around the world for the next 25 years and beyond. It will advance the Museum’s mission to ignite creativity, fuel discovery, and enrich lives through glass and glassmaking, and make its community stronger."

The new space will include 175 works from Lino Tagliapietra, one of the most notable glass artists in the world.

"Telling the story of the world’s foremost glassblower will secure Museum of Glass as a destination glass experience, as it will be the only gallery of its kind in the United States," read a statement on the museum website.

VENICE, ITALY - DECEMBER 19: The glassmaster Lino Tagliapietra poses for a portrait next to his chandelier in St. Mark's square on December 19, 2023 in Venice, Italy. "Murano illumina il Mondo" (Murano Lights Up The World) at the Procuratie Vecchie i Expand

What is new in the Museum of Glass

In a release detailing the entire project, the museum states the theater will be converted into more gallery space for incoming traveling or rotating exhibitions, in addition to the following:

New state-of-the-art lighting

Sophisticated casework

Interactive audio/visual components

Improved environmental controls

Enhanced visitor flow and modernized design

New on-site storage to facilitate Permanent Collection growth

Additional aesthetic improvements

Reconfigure the Museum Grand Hall and its adjacencies to elevate art display capabilities

Relocate Museum internal workshops (wood shop, metal shop) and non-art storage to garage level

Convert main level back of house space to collection storage

Perform substructure work to support additions and to protect the site

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2006/09/04: USA, Washington State, Tacoma, Museum Of Glass, Jane's Hot Shop, Glass Blowing Demonstration. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

Seattle Metro Chamber CEO says diversification is key for future economic growth

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.