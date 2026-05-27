The Brief Washington will host dozens of FIFA World Cup fan zones and watch parties across the state during the 2026 tournament. Major Seattle hubs include Pioneer Square, Seattle Center, the waterfront, and Victory Hall near Lumen Field. Fans can expect giant screens, live entertainment, food vendors, beer gardens, and family-friendly activities statewide.



Washingtonians won't have to travel far to catch all the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games this summer.

A massive network of "fan zones" and "fan celebration sites" are planned across the Evergreen State for the global tournament, with big screen watch parties for multiple matches.

Fans can expect live entertainment, events, food and drink vendors, family-friendly activities and more throughout Washington, with major hubs in Seattle expected to bring tons of action.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 27: People make their way under the Space Needle and the monorail decorated with country flags ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle, Washington on May 27, 2026. Seattle will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Expand

Keep reading to see where you can celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup across Seattle and Washington.

Seattle Fan Celebration Sites

Pioneer Square

On the six days Seattle hosts matches, Pioneer Square will transform into a car-free, pedestrian-only zone starting four hours before kickoff. South Jackson Street will feature a stage, an all-ages friendly beer garden, and a 20-foot by 15-foot LED screen broadcasting every game. A digital QR-code ordering system will allow fans to order food directly to the plaza from local Chinatown-International District restaurants.

Waterfront Park (Pier 62 Floating Festival)

Activating 20 acres of reconnected civic waterfront, Pier 62 will host free match viewing screens and youth activities. Positioned directly in Elliott Bay, the event will feature a historic, custom-built floating soccer pitch atop a maritime vessel. The Seattle Waterfront attraction will be a private and ticketed space, but events at Pier 62 are free and open to the public.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Seattle Sounders FC)

Seattle Center (Let’s Play SEA ’26)

Centered inside the Armory Food & Event Hall—featuring more than a dozen local eateries open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.—the Seattle Center campus-wide celebration includes great viewing opportunities. Outdoor experiences will activate the International Fountain, Space Needle, and the Mural Amphitheater, alongside cultural festivals like the Indigenous People Festival and PrideFest, among others.

Pacific Place (Seattle Soccer House)

This free, all-ages experience will transform 27,000 square feet of the downtown shopping center into an immersive multi-level fan space. It will feature Seattle's largest viewing screen (70 feet by 40 feet) and six distinct themed environments, including "The Forest Entry" interactive arrival map, "The Watering Hole" maritime bar, a mini-turf field at "The Pitch," and a pop-up retail marketplace.

Victory Hall / SODO

Located steps away from Lumen Field (renamed "Seattle Stadium"), the Seattle Mariners are hosting daily events at Victory Hall. The venue features a 23-foot indoor video wall, full stadium-grade audio, food trucks, live DJs, and an outdoor patio with two additional large LED screens.

Washington Fan Zones

Bellingham (Downtown Block Party & Local Breweries)

Centered around an outdoor block party on Commercial Street, festivities will spread to Kulshan Brewing, Trackside, The Den, and The Wild Buffalo. On May 24, Stones Throw Brewery will host a raffle for tickets to the Belgium vs. Egypt match.

Bremerton (Quincy Square)

Located at Quincy Square, this site is a quick 30-minute fast-ferry ride from downtown Seattle. It will feature a massive 20-foot LED screen, eight unique fan experiences, food trucks, beer gardens, and coordinated cultural events celebrating Juneteenth and America's 250th anniversary.

Everett (Boxcar Park)

Situated at the Port of Everett waterfront, Everett's venue is the closest fan zone to downtown Seattle. It will host four free Waterfront Watch Parties (June 11, 12, 18, and 19) featuring live broadcasts, a beer garden, post-match foam parties, and a free KIDZONE curated by the Imagine Children’s Museum. Shuttles will connect fans directly to Everett Station and the Amtrak line to Seattle.

Olympia-Lacey (Port Plaza)

Set against the scenic backdrop of the state capital's waterfront, this family-friendly hub will feature live screenings for four major match days (June 19, 24, 25, and 26), local vendors, and interactive activities. While youth 12 and under are free, general admission is $10, with $75 VIP packages available.

Puyallup Tribe of Indians / Tacoma (Tribal Headquarters)

Located at 3001 Puyalupabsh Street in Tacoma, the Puyallup Tribe is serving as an Official Host City Supporter. Their headquarters will transform into the Tacoma regional fan zone, uniting fans through cultural showcases and shared tournament viewings.

Spokane (Gesa Pavilion at Riverfront Park)

Spokane will honor its role as a team base camp for Egypt by throwing free, all-ages watch parties on a 21-foot screen for the June 19 USA vs. Australia match and the July 19 World Cup Final. Advance ticket registration is required for entry to access the food trucks, beer gardens, and live DJs.

Gesa Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Tri-Cities / Pasco (Gesa Stadium & Pasco Sporting Complex)

Spanning two locations, Pasco will host live stadium-screen viewings on June 15, July 1, and July 6 at Gesa Stadium, and on June 19 at the Pasco Sporting Complex. Expect festival-style music, local food vendors, and family activities.

Vancouver (Big Al’s)

Big Al’s in Vancouver, Washington will act as the premier watch party hub for Southwest Washington. The venue will bring stadium energy and massive screens to cover six key match dates between June 15 and July 6.

Yakima (Sozo Sports Complex)

Offering completely free admission and free parking, Yakima's Sozo Sports Complex will host watch parties on June 18, 19, 24, and 25. The site will feature a Coca-Cola Kid’s Zone, a Michelob Ultra Beer Garden, giveaways, and food trucks.

How to Watch at Home

If you can't make it out to a local fan zone, FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ) is your local over-the-air home for the tournament. All 104 World Cup matches will be broadcast on FOX (70 matches) and FS1 (34 matches), with the opening match and the World Cup Final both airing live on FOX 13. You can also stream games on the FOX One and FOX Sports App.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle FIFA World Cup, the local pages of the Washington cities hosting World Cup fan zones, and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Harbor seal shot in Hood Canal dies after months of rehabilitation

17-year-old shot and killed over jewelry in Parkland

1,400 Seattle area residents lose jobs amid sweeping Meta layoffs

Trump’s no-bond policy for immigrants in custody played out for years in Tacoma, WA

Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge

Vancouver, BC kayaker found dead in 2022 linked to Seattle area

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.