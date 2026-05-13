Seattle Sounders, Reign FC to launch floating festival next to Pier 62 for World Cup

The Brief Seattle soccer clubs are launching an "iconic" floating festival on Elliott Bay featuring a custom-built soccer pitch on a maritime vessel. The project, called Seattle Soccer Celebration, marks the completion of a mission to build 52 free mini-pitches for youth across Washington. Waterfront Park’s Pier 62 will serve as an official fan celebration site for the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering free public events and match viewings.



The Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC announced Wednesday the creation of a floating soccer festival at Waterfront Park to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2026.

(Seattle Sounders FC)

Iconic floating pitch coming to Seattle's Elliott Bay

What we know:

The Seattle Soccer Celebration, powered by Lenovo, will feature a custom soccer pitch built atop a maritime vessel off Pier 62. This floating hub is a partnership between the Sounders, Reign, RAVE Foundation and Friends of Waterfront Park. While the barge itself will be a ticketed and private rental space, events at Pier 62 will be free and open to the public. Visitors can expect live match viewings, youth soccer activations and cultural entertainment.

"This is a defining moment for our city and our clubs. Seattle Soccer Celebration is more than a fan experience, it’s a global expression of who we are and what we believe sport can do," said Hugh Weber, president of business operations for Seattle’s professional soccer clubs. "By bringing the world’s game onto Elliott Bay, we’re creating something never seen before while delivering on a promise to our community. This is Seattle showing how a city, a waterfront and two clubs can come together to build something that resonates far beyond the tournament."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Seattle Sounders FC)

What we don't know:

The clubs have not yet released the specific daily schedule of events or the names of additional corporate partners expected to join before the summer tournament.

By the numbers:

52: The total number of free mini-pitches built in Washington through the RAVE Foundation initiative.

20: The number of acres making up the reconnected civic waterfront at Waterfront Park.

104: The total number of matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 powered by Lenovo technology.

100,000s: The projected attendance across the waterfront spaces during the activation.

Why you should care:

The project aims to leave a lasting legacy for the city beyond the tournament. The floating barge serves as the symbolic final field in a statewide effort to provide equitable access to sports.

"The 52 Fields initiative is about creating access, joy and opportunity for every child, in every community. To see that journey culminate in a symbolic 52nd field on the water, in front of the world, is incredibly powerful," said Ashley Fosberg, chief impact and fan engagement officer for the clubs.

The backstory:

Waterfront Park was reconnected to downtown Seattle following decades of public investment. The area is now managed by the Friends of Waterfront Park, a nonprofit that curates hundreds of free programs annually.

"Waterfront Park was designed to bring people together during the moments that define a city, and this summer Seattle will welcome the world to its front porch," said Joy Shigaki, president and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park