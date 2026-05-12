Memorial grows outside apartment complex where UW student was killed

The Brief A memorial is growing at a UW-area apartment complex where a 19-year-old transgender student was killed. Students and community members are mourning, leaving flowers and calling the violence deeply shocking. Police are still searching for the suspect as plans for a campus vigil begin.



A memorial is growing outside the apartment complex where a transgender woman, who was a UW student, was killed in the laundry room at the Nordheim Court Apartments Sunday night.

As police continue to look for her killer, students and others have been stopping by the complex to pay their respects.

What they're saying:

Many say they are still feeling shocked by the death of the 19-year-old student. You could see the piles of flowers growing on Tuesday. They say that the UW community is tight-knit, and her death is having wide-ranging impacts.

"So sad that this kind of thing happened in the neighborhood, so rare, so I’ve been thinking about this in the last couple of days a lot, talking about it with friends," said Zhiwen Ye, who was bringing flowers on Tuesday.

Ye dropped off a white bouquet.

"It looks nice, and just brings some freshness and life," said Ye. "I’m faculty at UW and I live nearby here, and it’s just really sad what has happened."

Some flowers and tributes were left at the front entrance to the complex, others towards the back where Seattle Police say the victim, a 19-year-old transgender woman, was stabbed to death in the laundry room.

"Affected a lot of people around the area," said Ye. "It could really be anyone."

"All over the country, trans folks look to Seattle and imagine a life that is a little safer, a little kinder. This horrific violence will feel personal to all of them. It’s heartbreaking," said Jack Harlan, a program manager at Peer Seattle.

Ye believes that all the flowers and tributes are helpful for healing and can bring people in the community together following the tragedy.

"Hopefully, bring some peace to the community through giving some flowers and just bring awareness," said Ye.

We've also learned from some students that they are hoping to plan a public vigil on campus for the students in the future.

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