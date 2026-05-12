Seattle teachers union elects new leader amid child abuse investigation

The Brief Seattle teachers elected a new union president who is under investigation for alleged abuse of a young autistic student. The family claims the teacher left bruises and threw a marker; police noted injuries consistent with fingerprints. The investigation is ongoing, and it’s unclear when Seattle Public Schools will complete its findings.



The Seattle Public Schools teacher’s union has elected a new leader, despite that person currently being under investigation for the physical abuse of a young autistic child.

Ibi Idowu is now the president of the teacher's union, though she had been on paid leave since last December, as first reported by the Seattle Times.

The backstory:

The parents of a third-grader at Rising Star in Beacon Hill filed complaints with Seattle Public Schools last year, claiming Idowu left bruises on their son’s arm.

A detective with Seattle Police in a report detailed four small bruises on the left upper arm, possibly consistent with bruising left behind by fingerprints.

A screenshot of court documents describing the alleged physical abuse sustained by an autistic child attending Rising Star Elementary in Seattle.

An attorney representing the family says a third party also witnessed an incident when Idowu threw a marker at their son's head.

"The third party witness was an outside behavioral therapist who was supporting in the classroom. She reported that the teacher threw a maker at the student's face, she reported that the children…were afraid of this woman and she was hands-on with the other kids," said Lara Hruska, attorney for Cedar Law LLP.

Hruska said it's "wild" that the Seattle Education Association elected Idowu as their leader with the investigation still not over.

The Seattle Public Schools administration building in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

The teacher's union said they cannot speak on individual cases, but said their policy says anyone who is employed, paying dues and in good standing can run.

"Employees facing allegations have the right to a fair process which includes an investigation. Placement on administrative leave is non-disciplinary and is in the interest of providing needed time for a fair investigation. The district must establish evidence of sufficient cause before taking any disciplinary action," the Seattle Education Association said in a statement.

FOX 13 attempted to get in touch with Idowu, but the association said the district bars union members from speaking during an investigation.

Hruska says the family is frustrated with the school district's policy that does not provide copies of the investigation to families, instead making them go through a lengthy public records request.

It's unclear when the district's investigation will be complete.

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