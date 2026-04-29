Seattle high schools to implement 'bell to bell' cellphone ban next week

The Brief Seattle Public Schools will implement a new districtwide cellphone ban starting Monday, May 4, to eliminate classroom distractions. Students in grades K-8 must keep phones "off and away" for the entire school day, while high schoolers may only use devices during lunch and passing periods. The policy follows research showing that even the presence of a smartphone can lower nearby students' test scores by approximately 6%.



Seattle Public Schools is implementing a new districtwide "bell to bell" cellphone ban, set to take effect across all campuses next week.

New rules tailored by grade level

What we know:

Starting May 4, the district will enforce its new technology policy, replacing the previous patchwork of classroom-specific rules.

For students in grades K-8, the "Off and Away for the Day" rule means phones must be stored for the full duration of school hours, including lunch.

High school students will follow the "No Cell Bell to Bell" procedure. While their phones must stay away during all instructional time, they may use them during passing periods and lunch.

The decision follows a pilot program at five Seattle schools and a review of state and national trends.

What they're saying:

"Cell phones have become one of the biggest barriers to focus and learning in our classrooms. It's time for us to act decisively," said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. "Students deserve the chance to think deeply, engage fully, and be present."

Educators say the move removes the burden of enforcement from teachers.

"Middle school is already full of distractions for adolescents, and removing cell phones has made my job immensely better," said Dennis DeBell, a teacher at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School.

By the numbers:

Seattle Public Schools said research shows it takes up to 20 minutes for a student to refocus after a phone-related distraction, and the mere presence of a smartphone can lower students' test scores by approximately 6%.

What's next:

Families who need to reach their children during the day are asked to contact the school office directly. Exceptions will be granted to students with documented medical needs, IEPs, or Section 504 accommodations that require device access.

More information is available on the district's website.

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