Seattle police investigate shooting near event attended by Mayor Wilson

The Brief Seattle Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night that happened near a community event the mayor was attending. In a statement, the mayor said this violence cannot become normal for the city, but residents say violence is already common place. While officials work to figure out a fix, residents who spoke to FOX 13 Seattle say the city needs to be harder on crime.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening near a community event attended by Mayor Katie Wilson.

The gunfire broke out at 917 East Yesler Way, with bullets striking the Yesler Community Center. Seattle Police say no one was hurt during the shooting.

Residents describe violence as "normal"

In a statement released following the shooting, Willson said, "We cannot let this become normal."

"It's kind of funny," she says that. It's already normal," said Gabrielo Gonzales. "I don't know who she’s lying to. Everyone sees it in the city — it’s just a normal thing around here."

Gladys Barillas, who moved to the area in February, noted she has already heard gunfire on multiple occasions.

"We live in a lawless community, where really there is no order. There is no structure and law anymore. There is no respect for authority, and it's just creating death and darkness," she said.

Gonzales says there is an easy fix to this problem.

"She needs to actually start holding people accountable instead of giving them a slap on the wrist. It's kind of ridiculous. You see all these shootings every day throughout Seattle, but they're not really holding anybody accountable," he said. "It's out of control to be honest with you," Gonzales added.

City leaders seek collaborative solutions

What they're saying:

Councilmember Rivera, who was present when the shooting occurred, told FOX 13 Seattle the idea that gun violence is normal is tragic.

Rivera cited gun violence as why she became a councilmember, and says she wants to find solutions.

"The tangible starts with all of us coming together and starting the conversation together," Rivera said.

Developing a strategic response

What's next:

Rivera stated that the city is currently engaged in a process to improve public safety. This includes hiring experts to study "best practices" and looking at successful interventions used in other cities facing similar challenges.

The councilmember noted that the city must organize and collaborate with other local governments and organizations rather than working in isolation.

Seattle police have not yet released descriptions of any suspects. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the department.

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