The Brief Kirkland police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing a 14-year-old Shiba Inu outside a grocery store. Surveillance video captured the suspects taking Parker, who was tethered outside a QFC while a family member shopped. Parker has ongoing health issues, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspects and their vehicle.



Police in Kirkland are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple that stole a dog outside a grocery store.

What we know:

Security cameras captured a man and a woman stealing a white Shiba Inu that was tethered outside the QFC grocery store at Kirkland Urban, located near the waterfront.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Security photos of a dog being stolen outside a Kirkland QFC on June 7, 2026. (Kirkland Police Department)

The dog, named Parker, was left outside the store for a short period while a family member went inside. When they returned moments later, Parker was gone.

Parker is described as a tan and white Shiba Inu. He is 14 years old and has ongoing health concerns that require close monitoring.

Parker the Shiba Inu, who was stolen from outside a Kirkland QFC. (Kirkland Police Department)

The people captured on surveillance camera were a man wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and a woman wearing a black sweatshirt that says "I can't love you."

Their vehicle is described as a silver or taupe-colored Chevrolet Malibu, believed to be a 2010-era model.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance video captures the suspect vehicle in a dog theft outside a Kirkland QFC on June 7, 2026. (Kirkland Police Department)

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects or their vehicle to contact Kirkland PD at 425-577-5656.

Couple wanted in a dog theft outside a Kirkland QFC on June 7, 2026.

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