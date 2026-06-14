Deadly Bellevue, WA motorcycle crash causes miles-long traffic backup

A woman has reportedly died in Bellevue following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. Miles of traffic backed up on the roadway as emergency crews tended to the scene.

The crash happened on the westbound section of Interstate 90 before 4 p.m. on June 14. Four traffic lanes were shut down for the response, investigation, and site cleanup.

WSDOT reports an initial two-mile-long traffic back up caused by the crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Timeline:

An eyewitness told FOX 13 that the driver appeared to be a woman in her early 30s, and that when traffic was slowed in front of her she was unable to stop fast enough and hit the rear of one car before falling off her motorcycle into another fast-moving travel lane. This is when the witness says the motorcyclist was hit by another vehicle in that second travel lane.

First responders at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Bellevue along I-90 westbound on June 14, 2026 (Source: WSDOT)

First responders rendered CPR and other lifesaving medical care. However, they were not able to save the crash victim.

Trooper Rick Johnson initially said there was no estimated time of reopening for the travel lanes heading into Sunday evening as the death investigation was underway.

In the meantime, WSP reports that traffic was able to slowly move around the crash site using the single HOV lane.

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