King County, WA floats new inspector general after $800K fraud allegations

The Brief King County councilmembers are proposing an independent Inspector General with subpoena power after a program manager allegedly funneled $813,000 in public grants to her family members. Despite warnings as early as 2020, the county failed to launch a formal probe until 2025, raising serious concerns about oversight as the DCHS budget doubled to $1.8 billion. The new watchdog would be tasked with recovering misspent funds and protecting whistleblowers to restore public trust following a "crisis in confidence" regarding county spending.



King County councilmembers are planning to introduce legislation to create an independent Inspector General’s office following a Seattle Times investigation which revealed a county program manager allegedly funneled more than $800,000 to her own family members.

The proposal, led by Councilmember Rod Dembowski and co-sponsored by Reagan Dunn, Sarah Perry, and Pete von Reichbauer, would establish a permanent watchdog with subpoena power to investigate fraud, waste, and abuse within county-administered funds.

The move comes amid a growing "crisis in confidence" regarding the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS). A recent county investigation found that Yolanda McGhee, a program manager for a youth anti-racism initiative, oversaw nearly $813,000 in grant payments that ultimately reached her daughter, two brothers, a cousin, and a sister-in-law through various subcontracts.

'Angry, Stupefied, Sick'

What they're saying:

In an interview Monday, Dembowski, who chairs the Budget and Fiscal Management Committee, described his reaction to the breakdown in oversight.

"It’s just inexcusable. It’s outrageous," Dembowski said. "I just can't believe that that was allowed to persist, particularly once it was identified. Absolutely wrong."

While McGhee was fired in January for "serious violations," the Seattle Times investigation found that county officials were alerted to potential conflicts of interest as early as 2020. Despite these warnings, the county did not launch a formal probe until 2025 during a separate audit.

A pattern of oversight failures

Dig deeper:

The DCHS grant budget has seen astronomical growth, ballooning from roughly $922 million in 2019 to more than $1.8 billion by 2024. Critics argue the county’s oversight infrastructure failed to keep pace with the spending.

Previous reports from FOX 13 Seattle in 2025 highlighted "disturbing financial findings" in other youth programs, including altered documents and unapproved subcontractors receiving cash withdrawals.

"The Department of Community and Human Services took on a lot of risk with public money without putting in a safety net," King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson previously told FOX 13.

Former Councilmember Kathy Lambert has also criticized the current leadership, claiming she requested an audit of DCHS in December 2020 that was "brushed aside dismissively by the council." Dembowski noted that the legislative branch is prohibited by the county charter from interfering in day-to-day operations but insisted the new Inspector General would provide necessary teeth for future oversight.

The Proposed Watchdog

What we know:

The new legislation would create an Inspector General Division within the Office of Public Complaints. Key features include:

Subpoena Power: The authority to compel witnesses and documents.

Fund Recovery: A mandate to pursue the return of stolen or misspent public money.

Fraud Hotline: A centralized, independent reporting system for whistleblowers.

Independence: A director appointed to a five-year term to ensure work continues across different administrations.

"Taxpayers have had enough; they deserve a government that delivers real accountability for financial wrongdoing and provides tangible results," Councilmember Reagan Dunn said in a statement. "An Inspector General division will give King County the teeth it needs to conduct rigorous oversight."

Restoring public trust

The legislation follows a 2025 joint report by the King County Auditor and Ombuds which found significant "loopholes for misuse" in the current ethics code. Councilmembers say the Inspector General is the first step in a long road toward recovery.

"Fraud is crushing on two levels: for taxpayers who trusted that programs they paid for would help those in need, and for those in need who trusted resources would reach them," Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer said. "This is just the first step on our road to restoring trust and accountability across all local public programs."

The King County Council is expected to officially introduce the legislation Tuesday. While the setup will require upfront costs, Dembowski believes the office will "pay for itself" through the recovery and prevention of future fraud.

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