'Credible threats' prompt Seattle, Mayor Wilson to activate cameras ahead of World Cup

The Brief Seattle will activate surveillance cameras in the Stadium District ahead of the upcoming FIFA Men's World Cup. Mayor Katie Wilson cited general but credible threats identified by the FBI and the Seattle Police Department as the reason for the heightened security. City officials say the cameras will be connected to the Real Time Crime Center to ensure public safety when matches begin June 15.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced Friday that the city will activate closed-circuit television cameras near the stadiums due to security threats ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Heightened security for global events

What we know:

Following a briefing earlier this week from the Seattle Police Department and the FBI, city officials identified general but credible threats surrounding the upcoming games.

Because of these threats, Mayor Katie Wilson decided to turn on the Stadium District cameras which will be connected to the city's Real Time Crime Center to monitor the area.

Seattle will be hosting massive crowds this summer, with the World Cup matches overlapping with Juneteenth and Pride Weekend celebrations.

In an aerial view, Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The stadium will host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Steph Chambers // Getty Images)

City leaders support the move

What they're saying:

"The safety and security of residents, visitors, and fans is our highest priority, and I understand that many community members are deeply concerned about privacy, civil liberties, and the appropriate use of public safety technology," Wilson said. "I share those values."

Councilmember Bob Kettle, who represents District 7, commended the mayor's decision to activate the cameras and connect them to the Real Time Crime Center.

"This difficult decision is an important one to ensure our public safety readiness ahead of our 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup matches," Kettle said.

Councilmember Maritza Rivera also applauded Wilson's decision to turn on CCTV.

"I want to thank Mayor Katie Wilson for listening to our calls to turn on the CCTV cameras around the stadium district in the SODO area. It is important that we use every tool at our disposal to protect both Seattle residents and visitors. I believe this is the right and responsible thing to do.

"I know the Mayor grappled with this decision because of privacy concerns. I too support ensuring the privacy of our residents is protected, especially our most vulnerable. That is why the Council and I built privacy protections into the legislation that authorized these tools."

Unreleased security details

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the specific details of the threats identified by the FBI and local police. It is also unclear exactly what day the cameras will be physically turned on before the matches begin June 15.

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Dig deeper:

Read Mayor Wilson's full statement on the activation of the CCTV cameras below:

"Earlier this week, I received an updated briefing from the Seattle Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation on the current global and local threat environment. The breadth and depth of intelligence gathering that informed the briefing identified general but credible threats to safety and security during the games. While not unexpected given an event of this magnitude, this information has persuaded our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners that we should be operating at a heightened risk level. Given this information, the Stadium District cameras will be activated during the FIFA World Cup tournament.

"The safety and security of residents, visitors, and fans is our highest priority, and I understand that many community members are deeply concerned about privacy, civil liberties, and the appropriate use of public safety technology. I share those values. While I have decided to have the cameras ready to help us quickly establish situational awareness near the stadiums if needed, we will continue honing our policies and protections to safeguard the data these videos capture.

"I have tremendous confidence in our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners. Together, we have developed a strong thoughtful plan that prioritizes both public safety and the positive experience of everyone attending these events. Seattle is ready to welcome the world. This summer, people from across the globe will experience our city, our neighborhoods, and our values firsthand. The world will celebrate Juneteenth and Pride Weekend with us. We look forward to showcasing the very best of Seattle while ensuring a safe, memorable, and successful World Cup for all."

When are World Cup matches in Seattle?

Timeline:

FOX 13 and FS1 will air all 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including Seattle’s six hosted games. Fans can also stream matches through FOX One, the FOX Sports App, and other major live TV streaming services.

Seattle’s matches begin June 15 at Lumen Field, with fan zones planned across the city and state.

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX 13 Seattle

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX 13 Seattle

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 8 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Match 5: Round of 32 in Seattle (TBD vs. TBD)

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Match 6: Round of 16 in Seattle (TBD vs. TBD)

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX 13 Seattle

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