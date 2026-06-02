Seattle Pride 2026: Here's a guide to festivals, celebrations and parade

The Brief June marks Pride Month, which means Seattle and surrounding areas will host numerous events throughout the month. Learn more about the largest events in the state, like Seattle Pride in the Park and the Seattle Pride Parade. Additionally, there is an extensive list of smaller, more intimate community events celebrating Pride Month.



The month of June not only marks the transition into summer, it also serves as a month-long celebration and observance for members of the LGBTQ+ community, which stemmed from the Stonewall Uprising in New York City back in June 1969.

Seattle has one of the most visible and historic LGBTQIA+ cultures in the country and hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations. Keep reading for a full guide to pride events around the city all month long, leading up to the iconic Pride Parade.

Seattle Pride in the Park

June 6, 2026

Seattle Pride in the Park is one of the largest events for Seattle Pride, where thousands come together to celebrate, dance, eat, shop and connect.

There will be local LGBTQIA+ performers, including live music, DJs, drag shows and more. There will be a high-energy dance floor and a 21+ alcohol garden.

Additionally, there will be over 80 vendor booths featuring queer and BIPOC artists, businesses and nonprofits, along with Seattle's best food trucks.

The event begins at noon and ends at 7:00 p.m.

Lifelong Pride Gala

June 13, 2026

Lifelong presents the Pride Gala: An Evening for Equality, Seattle's only Pride dinner that recognizes the impact the community makes together.

This gala features performances from top artists, cocktails, a seated dinner and exclusive luxury items through a live auction that supports Seattle Pride's youth programs and Lifelong's wraparound care.

For 10% off, use the code SEATTLEPRIDE. The event begins at 6 p.m., and ends at 11:00 p.m.

The event is hosted by Brad Goreski, and honors iconic members of the LGBTQIA+ community like Chris Olsen, Laverne Cox and Miz Cracker and performances by Macy Gray and Jake Shears.

Run and Walk With Pride

June 20, 2026

The Run & Walk With Pride (RWWP) began in 1983, providing space for athletes and allies to compete and serve as a fundraiser for numerous local LGBTQIA+ non-profit organizations.

According to the Seattle Pride website, RWWP has raised more than $200,000 for different organizations around the state over the past four decades.

Participants walk and/or run a 4K or an 8K beginning at 9 a.m., and are invited afterward to celebrate Pride Month with music, a beer garden and food garden on Lake Washington.

The Big O-lympic Drag Show and Brunch

June 21, 2026

At the Fairmont Olympic Hotel beginning at 11:00 a.m., this high-energy drag show brunch experience celebrates all things Pride with a buffet and full-scale drag show with local and regional talent, DJ sets between performances and a glass of sparkling wine or apple cider per guest.

General admission is $98 and VIP is $130. A portion of the ticket sales will support ongoing advocacy and allyship efforts, according to the Seattle Pride website.

Seattle Pride Parade

June 28, 2026

Seattle's biggest Pride event is on Sunday, June 28 beginning at 11 a.m., with over 250 contingents featuring queer activists, businesses, non-profits, allies, drag royalty, dancers, DJs and speakers.

According to the Seattle Pride website, there are over 300,000 people who gather in the streets to celebrate Pride.

On the website, those interested can register to march, look at grandstand seats, registration rates, make a donation and join their newsletter.

Community Events

Rainbow on the Eastside — June 3

The 6th "Rainbow on the Eastside" is an art exhibition featuring 18 Eastside LGBTQIA+ artists that will be hosted in two venues this year, and will run through the summer.

At the Together Center, the exhibition will be available to view from June 3 through Aug. 28. At Centro Cultural Mexicano, the exhibition will run from June 18 through Aug. 14.

The venues are within walking distance from each other in Redmond and are free and open to the public.

Pride Prom — June 5

The Pride Prom will be open to young people in 6th to 12th grade. The hosts, City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Programs, said they invite all middle and high school students who identify as LGBTQ+ and as allies to celebrate.

The event will be held at the Shoreline Teen Center on Friday, June 5, beginning at 4 p.m.

MLT Pride — June 5

This is a first-time and free event held on Friday, June 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., hosted by the City of Mountlake Terrace to highlight the city's support for the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring performances, community organizations, food trucks, DJs and more.

The Getaway is hosting and sponsoring the after party at 24309 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

PhinneyWood Pride Rainbow Hop — June 6

Hosted by the Phinney Neighborhood Association, this event at PhinneyWood Business District celebrates self-identity and pride on June 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The day begins with a free anti-bullying play at the Taproot Theatre, then will transfer to the Rainbow Hop route between 87th and 67th on Greenwood Ave with activities and crafts.

Paws & Pride Dog Walk — June 6

In Downtown Bellevue Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 6, Eastside Pride PNW is hosting a celebration including a joyful Pride Dog Walk, live performances, flag raising, a Ru-paw dog costume contest and supportive local vendors and non-profits.

Seabrook Pride Celebration — June 6

On June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Market Street in Seabrook, Seabrook Hospitality invites people to join them for a family-friendly pride event featuring food vendors, booths with local makers and crafts, art and Pride-themed merchandise along with a live DJ and music.

According to the hosts, attendees can enjoy 10% off their stay for the Pride Fair when you book with promo code PRIDE2026.

Rainbow Elder Breakfast — June 6

On June 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at North Bend Bar and Grill, Pride Across the Bridge is hosting the Rainbow Elder Breakfast, giving adults over 50-years-old a chance to connect with each other, in partnership with the Sno-Valley Senior Center.

According to the event website, they will meet on the first Saturday of each month at different locations.

Stanwood-Camano Pride — June 6

On June 6 from noon until 4 p.m., Freedom Park Association is bringing Pride to Stanwood and Camano Island for their 5th year, featuring over 50 vendors, live performances, food trucks and free Pride merchandise.

Pride Night at Pacific Northwest Ballet — June 6

From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Pacific Northwest Ballet is hosting Pride night at McCaw Hall, as part of their final production of the season.

The performance features three works from resident choreographer Jessica Lang and the evening includes drink specials, lobby activations, photos and prize giveaways.

The cost begins at $35 and using the promo code PRIDE gives $35 main floor seats.

Queer Figure Drawing — June 7 and 12

Pride Across the Bridge is hosting Queer Figure Drawing on June 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Back Entrance Lounge at the Together Center, where artists will take turns posing for each other.

Organizers say to feel free to attend in fancy clothes, regular clothes, or even costumes.

Modeling is voluntary and attendees are in control of their pose style and duration. Artists must bring their own supplies.

Pride Kick-off Drag Bingo Fundraiser — June 7

On June 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Shay and Company are hosting a night of bingo with a twist at Julia's on Broadway, Le Faux Playhouse.

The evening will include drag performances, bingo games and prizes. All event proceeds will go toward Pride Across the Bridge.

Suggested donations of $10 at the door and $2 per Bingo card. Food and drinks are available for purchase and cash is recommended for drag queens.

Cole LeFavour: A Memoir of Land, Love, and Queer Resistance in Red America — June 11

Former state Senator Cole LeFavour shares their life in a new book In the Arms of Mountains: A Memoir of Land, Love, and Queer Resistance in Red America as Idaho's first out LGBTQIA+ lawmaker.

This event at Town Hall Seattle will last approximately 75 minutes beginning at 7:30 p.m. and costs between $10 and $35.

Hand Built Pride Mugs — June 12 and June 26

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Northwest Pottery Collective, participants will create slab-built mug and decorate it for $109 plus tax.

The Seattle Pride website says the event is on June 12 and is offered additionally on June 26.

Hot Rat Summer Pioneer Square — June 13

Hot Rat Summer outdoor arts festival in Occidental square features a new huge mosaic by the secret Hot Rat Summer artist. Entry is free.

The opening reception is Saturday, June 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the festival will feature visual art and performances from Children of Shelly's Leg artists through July 2.

Movie screening: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert — June 14

From 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Admiral Theater, the iconic 1994 classic, "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" is playing in West Seattle. The film follows two drag queens and a transgender woman on a road trip across the Australian outback on their bus, named Priscilla.

Tickets include a complimentary small popcorn and drink. Members pay $10 and non-members pay $20.

Hand Built Purr-ide Cats! — June 16

On June 16 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Northwest Pottery Collective is hosting a hand building workshop, where participants will learn how to create a cat figurine out of a slab of clay for $69 + tax.

PRIMAVERA for Pride: a one-night fashion, culinary & music experience — June 17

The Finerie Seattle is hosting a fashion event on June 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring an award-winning international luxury brand and a premiere of the couture collection. There will be bites from a culinary rising star and a live performance.

PRIMAVERA: An Evening of Fashion, Food, and Unforgettable Moments is $125 for VIP tickets and $50 for general admission.

Hand Built Pride Pinch Pots — June 17

This family-friendly event is in Issaquah, where participants will make pinch pot dishes and decorate them with Pride Flag colors. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 17.

Workshops and no experience are required, but it is $69 + tax to participate.

Address:

1445 Northwest Mall Street

Issaquah, WA 98027

Picklewood Pride Night — June 20

At Picklewood Paddle Club on June 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., players will be mixed up with different partners and courts, on rainbow color-coded courts.

The top winners will progress into a single-elimination competition bracket. All skill levels are welcome. Each player will pay $40.

Emo Pride — June 20

Hosted by Digital Darlings on June 20 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at Sunset Tavern in Ballard, people can rock out to their favorite emo hits and originals. According to the Seattle Pride website, this is a dress-up event to suit the emo themes.

Local Seattle pop punk bands like Digital Darlings, Happy Heartbreak and Living with a Bear will perform. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door.

Queer Games Showcase — June 21

At Seattle Interactive Media-Lab on June 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Seattle Queer Games Showcase is the yearly SiM Pride event with free admission.

They are looking for work to feature at the event, like digital games, physical games, art, interactive tech and experimental media.

Admission is free.

Duos Pride Night 2026! — June 24

Unexpected Productions Market Theater is hosting Duis Pride Night 2026 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., to honor the LGBTQIA+ improvisers for their annual Pride improv comedy night. The cost is $10.

Ballard Regnbue: Pride Festival & Pride Match Day Soccer Watch Party — June 26

On June 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Ballard Alliance and Visit Ballard are hosting an all-day Pride Festival and Pride Match Day Soccer Watch Party, closing down the north side of Ballard Ave NW and 22nd Ave NW to bring the celebration of Pride and soccer to the community. Admission is free.

Queer Naked! Yoga and Pilates — June 27

All levels of yoga are welcome to this Vinyasa yoga event. It was moved from 4:30 p.m. to 11:45 a.m. and is designed for those who personally identify along the queer spectrum.

Admission is $30 on June 27 at Inner Alchemy in West Seattle but there is financial assistance available.

Mill Creek Pride Picnic — June 27

Free admission at Heatherwood Track & Field, brings participants together for the Mill Creek pride picnic from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Strike a Pose: FIFA World Cup Pride Free Ball — June 27

On June 27 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute is celebrating Seattle Pride and FIFA World Cup 2026 with a free ball. General entry is free, VIP seating, tables and concessions cost money, but it is unclear the prices. Tickets are required for the event.

The Source: Information in this story came from SeattlePride.org/events and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cruise ship diverts 120 miles to rescue 74-year-old sailor stranded off Oregon coast

Auburn man to be sentenced for hate crime attack on bus

Pacific, WA police bust illegal marijuana grow operation with bear traps set

Auburn Police fires officer arrested for immoral communication with minor

Longview mill implosion: Thousands of dead fish found in drainage ditches

2 arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Parkland, WA

Here's what to know about Seafair's 4th of July fireworks at Gas Works Park

University of Washington honors slain student Juniper Blessing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.