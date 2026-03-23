Seattle Pride 2026 theme, parade marshals revealed

With about three months until Pride weekend in June, the Seattle Pride organization has released information on the theme and marshals for this year.

For 2026 the parade theme is "Rally." Crowds will formally gather on June 28 for a march through downtown Seattle as celebrations across the city, particularly on Capitol Hill ramp up for the last weekend of pride month.

Deaunte Damper will serve as this year's parade grand marshal. In a video released Monday, he spoke about what this year's theme means to him and the community.

"When we're talking about rallying, we are talking about protecting, and educating and building, the existence of all of us," Damper said, in part.

Seattle PrideFest (Seattle PrideFest // GoFundMe)

What they're saying:

"You’ve served as the first-ever NAACP LGBTQ chair and were recognized as a Ryan White Community Champion for your tireless leadership. Seeing you brought to tears by this honor reminds us why we do this work: because representation and community matter," read a statement, in part, from Converge Media on social media Monday.

What does the "Rally" Pride theme mean?

Organizers for the 2026 events say the theme is a call to gather in solidarity and action and show up with purpose and urgency.

"Rally speaks to this moment in time. It is an embodiment and a call to action in the face of mounting efforts to erase, exclude, and push LGBTQIA2S+ people out of public life, culture, and sport. Rally calls us into collective solidarity, reminding us that our strength has always lived in community," said a representative for Seattle Pride via Instagram.

Photo from Queer Pride Festival

Dig deeper:

The Seattle Pride organization commented on the announcement of Damper's selection on Mar. 23.

"We are so honored to have you join us as Grand Marshal and can't wait to rally with you!"

Seattle City Council President Joy Hollingsworth joined Cheer Seattle and Converge Media Founder Erik Kalligraphy in congratulating Damper on Monday.

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