Aging WA ferry fleet is ‘fragile’, Gov. Ferguson calls for federal dollars

Gov. Bob Ferguson is intensifying his call for federal support to stabilize Washington State Ferries, warning that while the system has returned to full service levels for the first time since 2019, that progress remains "fragile."

During a briefing at the Seattle Ferry Terminal, Ferguson emphasized that the nation’s largest ferry system cannot sustain its recent gains without a significant increase in investment from Washington, D.C.

"Our fleet is aging. Our system is aging," Gov. Ferguson said.

Washington State Ferry

He said support from the federal government is critical.

Post-COVID milestone for WSF

The ferry system reached a major milestone this year by returning to full domestic service, a feat not achieved since before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials warn that the reliability of this service is under constant threat.

The primary challenge is an aging fleet that is increasingly prone to mechanical failures and requires more frequent maintenance. Ferguson noted that while the restoration of service is a victory for commuters, the lack of newer vessels makes the entire network vulnerable to sudden disruptions.

The governor highlighted a stark disparity in how the system is funded. Currently, federal dollars account for:

16% of the operating budget

5% of the capital budget

State leaders argue these figures must rise to keep the system afloat. The push for more federal dollars comes as the state attempts to modernize the fleet with hybrid-electric technology while balancing the high costs of domestic shipbuilding.

Governor Bob Ferguson discusses ferry funding.

The urgency for funding is underscored by the state’s 2025 decision to award a $714 million contract for three new ferries to a Florida-based shipbuilder.

A local Washington firm’s bid was $350 million higher, a gap at least one Republican state leader attributes to local taxes and regulations.

"It's always my hope, always, that we can do that construction here in Washington state," Ferguson said. "But just to be perfectly candid, those bids have to be more competitive."

As the state navigates these economic headwinds, including record-high office vacancies in Seattle and concerns over the business climate, Ferguson maintains that preserving both the ferry system and the state's major employers is his top priority.

Delivery of the first of the three new Florida-built ferries is expected by the start of the next decade.

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