'Seattle News Weekly': Hantavirus outbreak and FIFA World Cup prep

The Brief FOX 13 Seattle anchors Erin Mayovsky and Matthew Smith discuss a rare hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, mysterious whale deaths in the Puget Sound, and the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Authorities are investigating three deaths on a small cruise ship linked to hantavirus, a disease primarily carried by rodents that is rare in Washington. Local excitement is building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Seattle prepares for matches at the city's Lumen Field.



On this week's episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Erin Mayovsky and Matthew Smith sit down to discuss the region's top headlines, ranging from public health concerns on the water to the "world's game" arriving in the Pacific Northwest.

Public health: Hantavirus concerns

The hosts open the episode by addressing the recent hantavirus outbreak linked to a small cruise ship of around 150 passengers. Three people have died. Matthew draws from his experience working in Omaha, Nebraska, which is home to a specialized infectious disease center to provide context for the situation.

While hantavirus is transmitted from rodents to humans and is incredibly rare in our state, specifically 59 cases confirmed total since 2022, the hosts dive into the currently focus, which is a contagious strain from the Andes.

They dive into the symptoms to look out for and breakdown the stages of contraction. In the early stages, fatigue, fever, and muscle aches in the thighs, hips, and back are present, transitioning into dizziness, headaches, chills and nausea later on.

"I think there was even conversation in the newsroom, like, is it hantavirus? Like, people weren't 100% sure, because that's how rare it is." — Matthew Smith

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Environment: Whale mortality and "Big Mama"

The conversation shifts to the alarming rate of gray whales washing ashore in the PNW. Scientists believe these migratory animals are starving because warmer waters—a result of climate change—have depleted their Arctic feeding grounds.

The hosts further highlight a rare stranding of a fin whale, the second-largest marine mammal in the Samish Island tide flats.

On a more positive note, they celebrate the return of "Big Mama," to our waters, an iconic humpback whale who has helped the species rebound from near-extinction with over 20 descendants.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations

The final segment focuses on FIFA World Cup 2026, with Seattle and Vancouver preparing to host a combined 13 matches. Both Seattle and Vancouver, BC are upgrading some of their spaces to accommodate the events.

"A very grateful Chris May and his team started planning and upgrading BC place four years ago with a budget of $181 million," Erin Mayovsky explains.

Seattle is launching a "Unity Loop" walking path, water taxis, and murals featuring the work of local artists like Shogo.

The hosts discuss the "Pride Match" on June 26th between Iran and Egypt, noting the geopolitical tension as both countries have complex stances on Pride.

"Who cares if you like soccer or not? It's community and connection. It is the world's game. We're going to have billions of eyes on our Emerald City." — Erin Mayovsky

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Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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