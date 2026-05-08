Docs: Tacoma man charged with breaking into homes after police shooting

The Brief Skyler Cantrell, 23, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly ramming patrol cars and attempting to run over a deputy during a May 3 confrontation that resulted in him being shot. While fleeing with gunshot wounds, Cantrell broke into several homes, including one where he struggled with a grandmother and her two toddlers before surrendering to nearby officers. The suspect, who was wanted on prior felony warrants, was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment for injuries to his shoulder, arm, and hand.



The man shot by Pierce County deputies in a violent confrontation Sunday now faces felony charges, after authorities say he broke into nearby homes to elude police.

Skyler Cantrell, 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and striking another vehicle. The charges stem from

Man shot in confrontation with Pierce County deputies

Pierce County deputies were searching for Cantrell, who had several felony warrants, including a probation violation following his release for second-degree assault, and eluding law enforcement after a lengthy pursuit in April, according to court records.

Probable cause documents say deputies tracked Cantrell down to Ninth Ave E and 72nd St E in Tacoma around 2:00 a.m. on May 3, where they found him slumped over in the driver seat of a BMW.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team says a confrontation ensued, alleging Cantrell rammed his vehicle into several patrol cars and tried to run over a deputy, before speeding off.

During the confrontation, deputies shot him.

Man flees shooting, breaks into homes

Cantrell then ditched his car in the driveway of a home a mile away, and broke into a different home nearby, where he got into a confrontation with the homeowner, court documents say. Records say he then ran to a different house with a kitchen knife, but was scared away by two large German Shepherd dogs.

According to probable cause documents, on May 4, Cantrell broke into the home of a "Spanish-speaking grandmother" and her two toddler-aged grandchildren. Cantrell entered through an unlocked back door and grabbed one of the children, prompting the grandmother to intervene and fight him off, court records say.

A five-minute struggle ensued, and the woman was eventually able to yell for help from law enforcement officers, who were nearby.

Cantrell left the residence and surrendered to deputies.

The grandmother, grandchildren and other neighbors were not injured, and no deputies were injured in the previous confrontation that led to Cantrell being shot.

Cantrell suffered gunshot wounds to his left shoulder, left forearm and a finger on his left hand. After he was medically cleared, he was taken into law enforcement custody.

What's next:

Cantrell is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

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