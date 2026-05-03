Manhunt underway for police shooting suspect in Tacoma, WA

A massive manhunt is underway in Pierce County after a suspect with multiple felony warrants rammed patrol cars and drove at a deputy during a confrontation early Sunday morning. Shots were reportedly fired, however no officers were injured by gunfire.

Deputies say they found the suspect's car crashed into a home and still running, but the man was nowhere in sight. Multiple neighbors in the area called 911 reporting a man covered in blood had approached them or broken into their homes seeking refuge from law enforcement.

The man then disappeared, and investigators are now warning the public to be aware of their surroundings.

A car passes a Tacoma intersection near the site of a dramatic scene early Sunday morning involving a suspect police chase

Authorities consider the suspect dangerous and are urging neighbors near 85th Street East to lock all doors and vehicles as the search continues.

Violent escape in Pierce County

What we know:

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a Pierce County deputy found a man slumped over inside a vehicle near 72nd Street East and 9th Avenue Court East. Deputies identified the man as a subject wanted for multiple felony warrants, including second-degree assault, eluding, and escape from community custody.

After deputies positioned their patrol cars to block him in, the man woke up and began ramming the police vehicles to create an escape route. Despite having deflated tires, the suspect drove at a deputy, and shots were fired, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office. No deputies were hit by the gunfire, but the suspect managed to flee the scene.

A few minutes later, police found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned and still running after it crashed into a home in the 900 block of 85th Street East. Neighbors began calling 911 to report a man covered in blood appearing on their property and asking for help. Several residents reported that the man broke into their homes but left after being confronted.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the suspect was struck by the gunfire reported during the initial confrontation or if his injuries were caused by the vehicle crash.

Active manhunt and investigation

What's next:

Police conducted an extensive search using K9 units and drones for three-and-a-half hours but were unable to find the man. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is now taking over the case, which is standard protocol for any shooting involving an officer.

What you can do:

The scene remains active, and authorities are encouraging everyone in the area to keep their doors and vehicles locked. Evidence suggests the suspect is still trying to unlawfully enter homes and cars. If you see anyone suspicious or related to this incident, call 911 immediately.

The Source: This story is based on an official statement provided by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department regarding an officer-involved shooting and active suspect search.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Students, security guard stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, WA police seek owner of 363 Hot Wheels cars found in trash bag

White supremacist gang founder gets life for 'vicious' 2023 killings

Marysville Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in trash

Meteor lights up the night sky over western Washington and British Columbia

Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference

Nearly 50 Pierce County, WA businesses shut down following fire safety inspections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.