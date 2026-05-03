In Spirit's wake, Alaska Airlines offers reciprocal travel, US job opportunities

Spirit Airlines shocked customers, partners, and the travel industry with a sudden end to operations heading into the weekend. While their financial troubles had been known, and bankruptcy filed, there were holdout hopes before a sudden stop, including a failed $500 million government bailout.

Some customers were left scrambling for new flights just ahead of, or during, their planned travels. Multiple airlines stepped in to offer help, such as Delta offering reduced fares for stranded Spirit customers, or Alaska offering help with reciprocal travel.

FOX 13's Shirah Matsuzawa reached out to Seattle's hometown airline, Alaska Airlines, about their responses to the end of Spirit's operations.

What they're saying:

"This is a difficult moment for Spirit employees and customers, and we’re sympathetic to everyone impacted. Alaska has very limited network overlap, so our focus is on supporting people where we can, including offering reciprocal travel accommodations, and encouraging those interested to explore career opportunities with Alaska, Hawaiian, and Horizon."

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX in Seattle. (Alaska Airlines)

Dig deeper:

Airlines across the country are facing rising fuel costs related to shortages from the United States' war with Iran. Last month, Delta Air Lines increased checked baggage fees due to the rising costs.

In March, JetBlue also hiked baggage fees due to Iran war impacts.

Alaska Airlines made headlines in late 2024 with their blockbuster merger with Hawaiian Airlines.

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