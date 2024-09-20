Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines merger customer benefit impacts

Now that Alaska Airlines has merged with Hawaiian Airlines, customers may be wondering about their airline benefits.

How the merger will impact benefits

In the short-term, customers will have more destination options, including 29 international cities across the Americas, Asia, Australia, and the South Pacific.

Passengers will be able to use more lounges. Airline partners say for now the lounges will remain separate. However, Alaska passengers will be able to visit Hawaiian lounges with Alaska tickets.

Those booking flights will be able to see both Alaska and Hawaiian listings together on each website.

Later this month, the airlines will offer customers the opportunity to transfer miles between the two airlines' loyalty programs without charge. The company says more information on a merged loyalty program will be announced in 2025.

Launching later this year, customers will be able to "status match" as well between the two airlines. Your status could also increase if you have points on both platforms once they instantly combine.

The airlines say more is on the way over the next 18 months as the merger develops.

"In the coming months, you'll be able to take advantage of even more features across both loyalty programs, including the ability to earn HawaiianMiles on Alaska flights and Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian flights, additional redemption options, and the ability to enjoy select elite benefits across both airlines."

