The Brief The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office identified a woman found dead in a Marysville yard waste bin as 40-year-old Sara Arneklev. Arneklev, a local resident who was known to officers through unhoused outreach programs, was discovered by a neighbor on Grove Street. Detectives are awaiting toxicology results to determine the exact manner of death as they continue to investigate the circumstances.



A woman found dead in a Marysville yard waste bin last week has been identified as 40-year-old local resident Sara Arneklev.

What we know:

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office officially identified Arneklev following an autopsy. Detectives say she was found April 29 just before 5 p.m. off Grove Street.

A resident discovered Arneklev's body inside a yard waste bin while bringing it back in after a regularly scheduled waste removal.

What we don't know:

While the autopsy has been performed, the official manner of death is still pending. Investigators are waiting for the results of a toxicology screen before making a final determination.

Arneklev was a Marysville resident. Officers were familiar with her through police outreach programs related to her unhoused status.

What's next:

Marysville detectives have been in contact with Arneklev’s family and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Police are asking anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact the Investigations Unit at 363-363-8378.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Marysville Police Department.

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