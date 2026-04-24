Expand / Collapse search

'Seattle News Weekly': What's brewing with Starbucks?

By
Published  April 24, 2026 1:39pm PDT
Seattle News Weekly Podcast
FOX 13 Seattle
'Seattle News Weekly S1E36': Is a Starbucks exit from Seattle brewing?

'Seattle News Weekly S1E36': Is a Starbucks exit from Seattle brewing?

On this week's episode of Seattle News Weekly, FOX 13's Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith talk about what's brewing with a possible Starbucks exit from Seattle as the company expands to Nashville. A recent lime bike crash is raising concerns about the safety of the public transport option. Meanwhile, sea lions are being spotted in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. What does that mean for the future of the area's underwater food chain?

The Brief

    • On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchors Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith discuss the top three stories in Seattle this week.
    • The hosts open the episode with the news of Starbucks' $100 million investment in Nashville, and shift gears to lime bikes and safety concerns.
    • The episode concludes with an environmental discussion surrounding the sea lions in Ballard.

SEATTLE - Potential changes in Seattle's business landscape have been a big talker this week, on top of safety concerns in different facets of the community. 

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchors Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith focus on major corporate shifts within Starbucks, the public safety concerns after a Lime bike crash on Aurora Avenue North and this week's surge of sea lions in Ballard. 

Keep reading to learn what else was discussed on this week's podcast and how you can listen. 

Starbucks to open corporate office in Nashville

What they're saying:

The hosts open the episode with the news of Starbucks' $100 million investment in a new Nashville, deemed a "strategic presence." 

The hosts debate whether this is a simple expansion or the beginning of a slow exit from Seattle. 

Tennessee offers a much lower tax burden, which would save the company roughly $12,000 per employee compared to Washington.

Featured

Why Starbucks’ TN expansion could mean a $750M hit to WA
article

Why Starbucks’ TN expansion could mean a $750M hit to WA

Washington could lose up to $750 million in tax revenue in the coming years with Starbucks expanding in Tennessee instead of Washington.

Lime bikes, safety concerns

The podcast conversation shifts to a crash this week on Aurora Avenue North that involved two people sharing a Lime bike who were left in critical condition. 

The hosts bring up the surge in e-bike and e-scooter injuries reported at UW Medicine. They also discuss the Seattle Department of Transportation's plan to slow down bike speeds to 8 miles-per-hour during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.  

Featured

Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders
article

Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders

FOX 13 has a statement from Lime following the early morning Seattle crash involving two riders who are now hospitalized with injuries that may "irreversibly change" their lives.

Sea lions, ecosystems

The final segment of the podcast covers the return of sea lions to docks in Ballard, an issue that gained a lot of online attention this week. 

Their presence has brought positives and negatives to the environmental conversation. While they provide food for transient Orca whales, there is growing legislative debate about thinning out the population, with the goal of protecting endangered salmon.

In a similar vein, the hosts bring up the alarming rate of gray whale deaths, which can be attributed to emaciation and starvation during their migration. 

Featured

Sea lions pack Seattle docks, signaling shift in Puget Sound ecosystem
article

Sea lions pack Seattle docks, signaling shift in Puget Sound ecosystem

They're here, and they're loud. Sea lions are flooding the docks of Ballard right now, a sign of a broader shift in the Puget Sound's ecosystem.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fircrest veteran says he was scammed of $28K from 'veteran-owned' business

Sedro-Woolley family loses home, pets in fire, community steps in to help

Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders

Washington wolf population hits record high in 2025

Starbucks announces its corporate office expansion in Nashville, TN

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

Seattle News Weekly PodcastBusinessTransportationBallard