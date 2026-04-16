Seattle Stadium glow-up: Lumen Field preps for World Cup

The Brief Lumen Field is undergoing a massive "glow up" and rebranding as "Seattle Stadium" to meet FIFA requirements as the 56-day countdown to the World Cup begins. Local businesses in Pioneer Square are renovating and hiring more staff to prepare for an unprecedented influx of global visitors and the accompanying economic boost. Despite geopolitical tensions and Iran's previous requests to move their matches, FIFA remains firm that the June 26 match between Egypt and Iran will proceed in Seattle as planned.



The rollers are moving and lifts are rising high above what has long been known as Lumen Field.

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup hits 56 days, a local crew is transforming the stadium piece by piece, rolling on a fresh coat of paint as part of a massive "glow up" for the international stage.

While stadium officials and FIFA have not officially confirmed the "facelift," the timing is difficult to ignore. When fans from across the globe arrive in the Pacific Northwest, the venue will temporarily shed its corporate moniker and be rebranded as "Seattle Stadium" to meet FIFA requirements.

Work underway at Lumen Field ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local businesses prep for the global stage

What they're saying:

The excitement is not contained within the stadium walls. Just blocks away in Pioneer Square, small businesses are bracing for an unprecedented influx of visitors.

Thenisia Sullivan, an employee at Cone & Steiner, says the neighborhood is already feeling the buzz.

"The more attention to just like making the place clean and look nice. I think it's just getting people excited," Sullivan said.

The general store is undergoing its own transformation to meet the moment.

"We're doing a bunch of renovations to get the place ready to go for the spot," Sullivan said. "We're just bringing a bunch of new products and making sure that we are, just like, up to the quality standard that we want to have ready for the world to come visit us."

Preparation for the 69,000-seat stadium’s guests includes hiring more staff and debuting new menu items, like alcoholic slushies.

"We have this frosé that is, like, incredible, it's dangerous," Sullivan noted, adding that the shop will also be stocked with the local staple: the Seattle Dog. "Cream cheese, absolutely, jalapeños."

Geopolitical tensions loom over June 26

Big picture view:

While the city prepares for a celebration, a significant diplomatic cloud hangs over one specific fixture. Six matches are scheduled for Seattle, but the June 26 match between Egypt and Iran remains a focal point of international concern.

Iran has repeatedly expressed hesitation about participating in the tournament amid ongoing tensions involving the U.S. and Israel. Despite an earlier request from the Iranian government to move their matches to Mexico, FIFA has remained firm.

FIFA’s president insisted this week that Iran will quote, "for sure" compete. FIFA officials met with Iranian players and leadership recently, reiterating that there is no "Plan B" if the team decides to skip the tournament. President Trump has also stated that the Iranian team is welcome to compete on U.S. soil.

"The whole city needs it"

Local perspective:

Despite the international uncertainty, the physical transformation of the stadium continues daily. For those working in the shadow of the arches, the World Cup represents more than just a series of soccer matches; it is a long-awaited economic and cultural milestone.

"We're ready for it. Want it. We need it. The whole city needs it," Sullivan said.

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