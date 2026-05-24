Timothy Tillman goal in 86th minute sinks Seattle Sounders in 1-0 loss to LAFC

article

The Brief Timothy Tillman scored in the 86th minute as Los Angeles FC beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Sunday night in the final MLS match before the 2026 World Cup break. Thomas Hasal had five saves to keep the Sounders off the board. Andrew Thomas had two saves for the Sounders. Seattle has allowed 11 goals this season, tied with Nashville — the points leader in all of MLS with 33 — for the fewest in the league.



Timothy Tillman scored in the 86th minute, his first goal in more than two years, Thomas Hasal had five saves, and Los Angeles FC beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Sunday night in the final MLS match before the 2026 World Cup break.

LAFC (7-5-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and a four-game winless stretch.

LAFC has won six straight and is 9-0-1 at home against the Sounders in the regular season. Seattle has two wins at BMO Stadium in the MLS Cup playoffs, most recently a 2-1 victory in extra time to advance to the 2024 Western Conference final.

Tyler Boyd played a cross from the right side to the back post, where Tillman put away a sliding half-volley to give LAFC a 1-0 lead.

Hasal, who had his first shutout since 2022 for Vancouver, made his second consecutive start (his third this season) in place of the injured Hugo Lloris, who is out (leg) indefinitely. Lloris leads MLS with eight shutouts, including an MLS-record six straight to open the season.

Andrew Thomas had two saves for the Sounders (7-3-3).

Seattle has allowed 11 goals this season, tied with Nashville — the points leader in all of MLS with 33 — for the fewest in the league.

The Sounders are 3-2-2 and have conceded just four goals on the road this season.

Seattle's Danny Musovski subbed on for Paul Rothrock in the 69th minute and hit the crossbar with a shot from the center of the area in the 76th.

The Sounders lost 2-0 at home against the LA Galaxy on May 16 to snap a nine-game unbeaten streak dating to a 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake on Feb. 28. The loss to the Galaxy also snapped Seattle's 22-game home unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Sounders unbeaten streak snapped in 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy

Osaze De Rosario goal in 89th minute gives Seattle Sounders 3-2 win over Earthquakes

Seattle's Elliott Bay to get floating soccer barge for World Cup

Seattle Sounders look to defends 21-match home unbeaten streak

Seattle Sounders remain unbeaten after taking victory in San Diego FC matchup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.