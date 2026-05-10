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Seattle Sounders remain unbeaten after taking victory in San Diego FC matchup

By The Associated Press
Published  May 10, 2026 3:51pm PDT
Seattle Sounders FC
FOX 13 Seattle
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Seattle Sounders forward Daniel Musovski (19) celebrates his goal with teammates Jackson Ragen (25) and Jesús Ferreira (9) as San Diego FC's Luca Bombino (27), Anders Dreyer (10) and Oscar Verhoeven (33) look on during the second half of an MLS socce

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SEATTLE (AP) - SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Musovski scored a goal and Andrew Thomas had four saves Saturday night for the Seattle Sounders in a 1-1 tie with San Diego FC. 

The Sounders (6-1-3) are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last eight games. Musovski’s first goal this season made it 1-1 in the 80th minute. San Diego (3-5-4) is winless, with five losses, in its last seven games. Marcus Ingvartsen opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

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Danny Musovski scored a goal and Andrew Thomas had four saves Saturday night for the Seattle Sounders in a 1-1 tie with San Diego FC.

The Sounders (6-1-3) are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last eight games.

Musovski’s first goal this season made it 1-1 in the 80th minute.

San Diego (3-5-4) is winless, with five losses, in its last seven games.

Marcus Ingvartsen, who scored both of San Diego's goals — his first career multi-goal game in MLS — in a 2-2 tie with Los Angeles FC last time out, opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

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