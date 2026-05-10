Seattle Sounders remain unbeaten after taking victory in San Diego FC matchup

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SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Musovski scored a goal and Andrew Thomas had four saves Saturday night for the Seattle Sounders in a 1-1 tie with San Diego FC.

The Sounders (6-1-3) are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last eight games. Musovski’s first goal this season made it 1-1 in the 80th minute. San Diego (3-5-4) is winless, with five losses, in its last seven games. Marcus Ingvartsen opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

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Danny Musovski scored a goal and Andrew Thomas had four saves Saturday night for the Seattle Sounders in a 1-1 tie with San Diego FC.

The Sounders (6-1-3) are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last eight games.

Musovski’s first goal this season made it 1-1 in the 80th minute.

San Diego (3-5-4) is winless, with five losses, in its last seven games.

Marcus Ingvartsen, who scored both of San Diego's goals — his first career multi-goal game in MLS — in a 2-2 tie with Los Angeles FC last time out, opened the scoring in the 18th minute.