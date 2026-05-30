Final 2 victims recovered from deadly Longview, WA implosion

First responders in Longview have now located, and recovered, the final two victims who died from a chemical tank implosion earlier this week.

During a press conference on Saturday, May 30, around 3:30 p.m., multiple local officials, including those involved with the recovery mission at the Nippon Dynawave facility, said the final victims had been recovered.

The announcement today marks the recovery of the eighth and ninth victims that were listed as missing, following the aftermath of the implosion. Two other victims were declared dead earlier and were not missing. The total number of people killed by the implosion and recovered now reaches 11, making it the deadliest workplace incident of its kind in modern Washington history.

Recovery crews worked meticulously over several days to search through highly hazardous chemical debris to locate and recover all the victims who died at the Longview mill.

May 30 press conference on the Longview implosion disaster victim recovery efforts and community impact by Longview Fire Chief Hanning and other local officials. Expand

What they're saying:

"As incident commander and as your fire chief, as a member of this community, I hope today will give the families so affected by this incident the closure needed to begin the long process of healing," said Chief Brad Hanning.

What's next:

Beginning Sunday, May 31, Governor Ferguson has ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff in the memory of the Longview paper mill victims. The flags are to remain lowered for seven days.

In the wake of the industrial disaster, both family members and union representatives have been calling for total transparency and more answers about the nature of the implosion.

The scene of a deadly chemical tank implosion in Longview. (Department of Ecology)

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