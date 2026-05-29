The Brief Eleven workers died after a chemical tank implosion at a Longview paper mill, the deadliest industrial disaster in modern Washington state history. Crews have recovered nine of the 11 victims, while two workers remain missing. The cause of the implosion is still under investigation, and cleanup efforts are expected to take months.



The bodies of nine of the 11 workers who died in a chemical tank implosion at a Longview, Washington paper mill have been recovered, officials announced Friday.

What we know:

An industrial tank full 500,000 gallons of white liquor — a highly corrosive chemical solution used in the paper making process — imploded at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility on Tuesday, May 26. Two people died, nine others were missing, and eight suffered chemical burns or inhalation injuries following the incident.

On Friday, officials said they had recovered the remains of another worker at the site, and two remain missing. The death toll is presumed to be 11, making it the deadliest industrial incident in modern Washington state history.

The scene of a deadly chemical tank implosion in Longview. (Department of Ecology)

Some of the victims have been identified by family members, and the Cowlitz County Medical Examiner will release names at a later date. The bodies must be decontaminated before they can begin the identification process.

What they're saying:

Responders are making steady progress in the recovery process, as hazmat crews are slowly able to access areas closer to the imploded tank. They are flushing out harmful chemical liquid from the site, monitoring air quality, and navigating other industrial hazards while working to recover the two workers who remain missing.

Officials said the workers were gathered in a meeting area where they would get their morning assignments when the chemical tank ruptured around 7 a.m. Ten victims were able to escape the facility, with two later dying. The remains of the nine workers who remained unaccounted for are still being recovered.

Enviromental impacts

As for environmental impacts, the white liquor created significant concerns in the vicinity, as the chemicals leaked into a ditch above an aquifer and spilled into the Columbia River.

Environmental agencies said the water in Longview is safe to drink. Crews are actively working to dilute the chemicals and later discharge it into the Columbia River once it is at a safe level. Longview residents are asked to stay away from ditches and dikes in the area for the time being.

It's currently unknown how much white liquor spilled into the Columbia River immediately following the implosion. Officials said they were able to shut off pumps within an hour, and they are actively monitoring areas with higher pH levels.

The aftermath of a fatal chemical implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview. (via Cowlitz County News) (Cowlitz County News)

The Department of Ecology said they located 23 dead fish in the ditches following the implosion, but there are no fish advisories and say fishing is safe in the Columbia River. The dead fish will be flushed out along with the diluted water, so officials are asking the public not to touch any dead fish they encounter along the river.

What's next:

Work to decontaminate and clean up the paper mill has already begun, which is expected to be a lengthy process. A plan is being developed to ensure a quick transition once the remaining bodies are recovered.

The cause of the implosion remains under investigation. There is still no information related to what triggered the rupture.

Governor Bob Ferguson has ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff on Sunday, May 31, in memory of the employees who lost their lives in the industrial tragedy.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press conference held by officials from the Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz County Fire Department, the Department of Ecology and Environmental Protection Agency.

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