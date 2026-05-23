Seattle weather: Mild start to Memorial Day weekend, highs in the low 70s

Morning clouds to start Saturday, but we will see more sunbreaks into the afternoon. Flow will turn more onshore Saturday and through the holiday weekend, slowly bringing temperatures back down.

Morning clouds to start Saturday, but we will see more sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Saturday will be a few degrees cooler after the morning marine push. Highs in the mid to low 70s with sunbreaks. Highs will be warmer east of the Cascades, reaching the mid to upper 80s. Cooler temperatures along the coast with highs in the low 60s and more clouds.

Saturday will be a few degrees cooler after the morning marine push. Highs in the mid to low 70s with sunbreaks.

What's next:

A mix of sun and clouds for this weekend as temperatures remain in the low 70s into the weekend. Showers return for Memorial Day, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy winds at times. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms into the afternoon for the coast.

A mix of sun and clouds for this weekend as temperatures remain in the low 70s into the weekend.

Swimming in WA waters over Memorial Day weekend?

Water temperatures this time of year also remain chilly, so make sure to be cautious. Water temperatures below 60 degrees can be dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers. The rivers are currently at their coldest as snow melts due to warming temperatures and goes directly into the waterways.

Water temperatures this time of year also remain chilly, so make sure to be cautious.

Showers linger Tuesday morning after the front moves through the area on Memorial Day. Dry skies return Tuesday evening into the rest of the week with highs slowly warming back up. We will see more sunshine and 60s through the last part of May.

Showers linger Tuesday morning after the front moves through the area Memorial Day.

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