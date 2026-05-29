Former Renton, WA youth pastor arrested on suspicion of child molestation

The Brief Former Highlands Community Church youth pastor Derek Nelson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree voyeurism. The charges stem from incidents during church functions involving a 13-year-old in April 2015 and a 17-year-old in February 2019. Nelson was booked into the Thurston County Jail, and police urge anyone with information or who suspects they were a victim to contact detectives.



A former Renton, Washington youth pastor was arrested Wednesday, accused of child molestation and voyeurism involving a girl over the course of several years.

According to the Renton Police Department, detectives arrested Derek Nelson on Wednesday evening, as he was leaving work. Nelson used to be a youth pastor at Highlands Community Church, and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree voyeurism.

Former Renton youth pastor Derek Nelson arrested. (Renton Police Department)

Nelson is accused of molesting a 13-year-old in April 2015 and spying on a 17-year-old in February 2019. Both incidents occurred during church functions, police say.

Nelson was booked into Thurston County Jail.

Authorities believe there are more victims. Anyone with information on the crimes, or who believes they were a victim, is urged to contact Det. Scott Barfield at sbarfield@rentonwa.gov, referencing case #21-3228.

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