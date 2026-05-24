Natisha Hiedeman, Flau’jae Johnson lead Seattle Storm to 97-85 win over Mystics

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The Brief Natisha Hiedeman tied her career high with 24 points, rookie Flau’jae Johnson scored a season-best 17, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-85 on Sunday. Seattle's Awa Fam, the No. 3 overall draft pick, made her WNBA debut and finished with 10 points in 20 minutes. The 6-foot-4 center, who turns 20 on June 17, joined the Storm on Friday after helping Valencia win the Spanish League title. Seattle made a season-high 13 3-pointers on 28 attempts and hit 32 of 34 (94%) shots from the line.



Natisha Hiedeman tied her career high with 24 points, rookie Flau’jae Johnson scored a season-best 17, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-85 on Sunday in a game that featured 75 total free throws, including 52 in the second half.

Seattle's Awa Fam, the No. 3 overall draft pick, made her WNBA debut and finished with 10 points in 20 minutes. The 6-foot-4 center, who turns 20 on June 17, joined the Storm on Friday after helping Valencia win the Spanish League title. She scored her first WNBA points with a layup off a pick-and-roll with Johnson late in the second quarter.

Seattle made a season-high 13 3-pointers on 28 attempts and hit 32 of 34 (94%) shots from the line.

The Mystics hit 35 of 41 (85%) from the foul line, and shot just 20% (4 of 20) from beyond the arc.

Stefanie Dolson scored 16 points with perfect shooting. She went 3 of 3 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range, and 8 of 8 from the line for the Storm (3-4). Zia Cooke added 10 points.

Dominique Malonga, who leads the Storm in scoring (16.0 points per game) and rebounds (7.3), missed her fourth consecutive game due to the concussion protocol.

Sonia Citron led the Mystics (2-3) with 16 points. Kiki Iriafen, Georgia Amoore and Angela Dugalic added 13 points apiece, and Shakira Austin had 12.

Hiedeman hit a 3-pointer that gave Seattle the lead for good early in the second quarter, and her long floater with 1.8 seconds left in the period made it 49-37. The Mystics trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Johnson made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with seven rebounds and five assists.

Seattle beat Connecticut 77-59 on Friday to snap a three-game skid.

Up next

The teams play again Wednesday in Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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