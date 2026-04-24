Seattle Seahawks select TCU safety Bud Clark in second round of NFL Draft

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The Brief The Seahawks selected TCU safety Bud Clark with their second-round draft pick on Friday night. Clark appeared in 61 total games with 45 starts for the Horned Frogs, earning second-team All-Big-12 honors in his final two years in Fort Worth. Clark has played safety, cornerback, and nickel corner during his time in college.



The Seattle Seahawks selected TCU safety Bud Clark with their second-round draft pick on Friday night.

Clark spent six years in college at TCU, getting an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 rules. He appeared in 61 total games with 45 starts for the Horned Frogs, earning second-team All-Big-12 honors in his final two years in Fort Worth.

Set to turn 24 on May 3, Clark has played safety, cornerback, and nickel corner during his time in college, and also has a background as a wide receiver.

Though he's far from the same size at just 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, Clark said he patterned his game after former Seahawk Kam Chancellor growing up. He had 15 career interceptions over the last four years with TCU along with 21 passes defended.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com provided the following scouting report on Clark from his annual draft guide.

A four-year starter at TCU, Clark was a versatile safety in defensive coordinator Andy Avalos’ 4-2-5 base scheme, rotating mostly between one-high and slot looks. He proved to be a ballhawk for the Horned Frogs over the past four seasons, with 35 passes defended and 15 interceptions (four most in school history).

In both coverage and run support, Clark moves with athletic twitch to get where he is going in a hurry. He understands route concepts and flows fast to wherever his instincts lead him. When the ball is in the air, he locates it and flashes the body control to make plays. His energy shows as a run defender, as well, although lackluster finishing strength will be more noticeable versus NFL ball carriers. Overall, Clark is overly responsive in coverage, but he brings range and ball skills to the back end of the defense and makes more plays than he misses. He has field-safety starting potential and can hold up in nickel.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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