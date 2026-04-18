Seattle police seek suspect who used wine bottle during attack, robbery

The Brief Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information following a robbery at a Pioneer Square market where a suspect used a wine bottle to assault two employees. One victim suffered broken teeth while the other was left in a coma for weeks with severe head trauma. Seattle police are seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in what they describe as one of the city's worst robberies this year.



Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a disturbing robbery caught on camera in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood. Seattle police call it, "one of the worst robberies so far this year."

What we know:

It happened at the Saveway Market near Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street.

Police say a man used a bottle of wine as a weapon, injuring two men during the robbery.

Manuel is one of the clerks at the Saveway Market and he witnessed the attack on two of his co-workers. He wears a rosary for protection, and always thanks his customers when they cash out.

The man shown in white below never made it to Manuel's register on the day of the robbery. Instead, Manuel says the man grabbed a $14 bottle of wine and tried to hurry out the door without paying.

"Big bottle like this, very heavy," said Manuel.

Police say the suspect in the case is pictured below.

Manuel says his cousin became the first victim in the case when he tried to stop the man from leaving at the door.

That's when the Seattle Police Department (SPD) says the suspect used the wine bottle to smash that first victim in the face.

"My cousin in the front, the guy went like this and the teeth here, he broke four teeth," said Manuel.

Manuel says the manager realized what was happening and chased the suspect out of the door and was assaulted as well.

"Same thing, pow in the face here," said Manuel.

SPD says the robber used the bottle to knock that second victim to the concrete where he fell unconscious with head trauma.

"Fall down and go to sleep, maybe for two weeks, don’t wake up," said Manuel.

The second victim spent weeks hospitalized.

"Yesterday, he woke up, opened his eyes," said Manuel. "In a coma for 2–3 weeks."

Manuel's cousin was also left with severe facial injuries and thousands of dollars in medical bills.

"I feel that’s being very disrespectful for the workers and the owner trying to provide services for the community," said Vincenzo, a regular customer at Saveway Market.

Seattle police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for the suspect.

With Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest, Manuel hopes the suspect is found quickly.

"Sometimes I’m kind of scared," said Manuel. "Everybody’s scared."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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